KAR, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Beyond Meat fall

S&P 500   4,384.65 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,058.75 (+2.51%)
QQQ   345.77 (+1.55%)
AAPL   164.85 (+1.30%)
MSFT   297.31 (+0.92%)
FB   210.48 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,689.19 (+1.33%)
AMZN   3,075.77 (+1.61%)
TSLA   809.87 (+1.14%)
NVDA   241.57 (+1.72%)
BABA   107.94 (-0.91%)
NIO   20.94 (-1.32%)
AMD   121.06 (+3.82%)
CGC   7.16 (+0.14%)
MU   90.10 (+1.43%)
GE   96.37 (+4.14%)
T   23.91 (+2.93%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.53 (+0.09%)
AMC   17.66 (-0.11%)
PFE   47.72 (+3.83%)
PYPL   110.94 (+5.64%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)
S&P 500   4,384.65 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,058.75 (+2.51%)
QQQ   345.77 (+1.55%)
AAPL   164.85 (+1.30%)
MSFT   297.31 (+0.92%)
FB   210.48 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,689.19 (+1.33%)
AMZN   3,075.77 (+1.61%)
TSLA   809.87 (+1.14%)
NVDA   241.57 (+1.72%)
BABA   107.94 (-0.91%)
NIO   20.94 (-1.32%)
AMD   121.06 (+3.82%)
CGC   7.16 (+0.14%)
MU   90.10 (+1.43%)
GE   96.37 (+4.14%)
T   23.91 (+2.93%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.53 (+0.09%)
AMC   17.66 (-0.11%)
PFE   47.72 (+3.83%)
PYPL   110.94 (+5.64%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)
S&P 500   4,384.65 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,058.75 (+2.51%)
QQQ   345.77 (+1.55%)
AAPL   164.85 (+1.30%)
MSFT   297.31 (+0.92%)
FB   210.48 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,689.19 (+1.33%)
AMZN   3,075.77 (+1.61%)
TSLA   809.87 (+1.14%)
NVDA   241.57 (+1.72%)
BABA   107.94 (-0.91%)
NIO   20.94 (-1.32%)
AMD   121.06 (+3.82%)
CGC   7.16 (+0.14%)
MU   90.10 (+1.43%)
GE   96.37 (+4.14%)
T   23.91 (+2.93%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.53 (+0.09%)
AMC   17.66 (-0.11%)
PFE   47.72 (+3.83%)
PYPL   110.94 (+5.64%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)
S&P 500   4,384.65 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,058.75 (+2.51%)
QQQ   345.77 (+1.55%)
AAPL   164.85 (+1.30%)
MSFT   297.31 (+0.92%)
FB   210.48 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,689.19 (+1.33%)
AMZN   3,075.77 (+1.61%)
TSLA   809.87 (+1.14%)
NVDA   241.57 (+1.72%)
BABA   107.94 (-0.91%)
NIO   20.94 (-1.32%)
AMD   121.06 (+3.82%)
CGC   7.16 (+0.14%)
MU   90.10 (+1.43%)
GE   96.37 (+4.14%)
T   23.91 (+2.93%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.53 (+0.09%)
AMC   17.66 (-0.11%)
PFE   47.72 (+3.83%)
PYPL   110.94 (+5.64%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)

KAR, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Beyond Meat fall

Friday, February 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

KAR Auction Services Inc., up $5.25 to $18.94.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer is selling its ADESA auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $4.51 to $44.49.

The plant-based meat company's fourth-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Farfetch Ltd., up $5.91 to $20.92.

The online luxury fashion retailer beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Block Inc., up $24.83 to $119.82.

The financial services and digital payments company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Etsy Inc., up $20.78 to $148.94.

The online crafts marketplace handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Foot Locker Inc., down $12.34 to $29.07.

The shoe store gave investors a discouraging profit forecast.

Green Dot Corp., down $2.96 to $26.79.

The bank holding company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $4.22 to $84.57.

The energy drink maker reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you consider Beyond Meat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beyond Meat wasn't on the list.

While Beyond Meat currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
KAR Auction Services (KAR)2.1$18.94+38.3%N/A105.22Buy$21.00
Monster Beverage (MNST)2.4$84.57+5.3%N/A29.67Buy$103.18
Green Dot (GDOT)2.2$26.79-9.9%N/A45.41Buy$52.00
Foot Locker (FL)3.2$29.07-29.8%4.13%3.34Hold$61.53
Etsy (ETSY)2.7$148.94+16.2%N/A44.07Buy$240.28
Beyond Meat (BYND)2.1$44.49-9.2%N/A-22.13Hold$83.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.