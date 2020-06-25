AAPL   364.84 (+1.33%)
MSFT   200.34 (+1.26%)
FB   235.68 (+0.71%)
AMZN   2,754.58 (+0.74%)
NVDA   379.60 (+2.76%)
MU   49.19 (+1.86%)
TSLA   985.98 (+2.62%)
AMD   51.93 (-0.88%)
GILD   75.49 (-0.58%)
DIS   111.36 (-0.63%)
KB Home, Walt Disney fall; Rite Aid, Accenture rise

Thursday, June 25, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Rite Aid Corp., up $3.42 to $16.29.

The drugstore chain reported a surge in first-quarter revenue and beat Wall Street's financial forecasts.

Accenture Plc., up $15.48 to $217.32.

The consulting company's third-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts' forecasts.

McCormick & Co., up $6.27 to $178.54.

The maker of French's mustard reported a surge in demand during the second quarter and its profit handily beat forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., up $1.96 to $36.93.

The metal manufacturer's fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Walt Disney Co., down 71 cents to $111.36.

The owner of Disneyland and ABC cancelled the planned mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks.

Ally Financial Inc., up $2.19 to $20.50.

The auto finance company abandoned an offer to buy Cardworks because of the economic impact from COVID-19.

KB Home, down $3.95 to $29.38.

The homebuilder said orders plunged in the second quarter as the virus pandemic sapped the industry.

H.B. Fuller Co., up $1.80 to $42.85.

The adhesives company reported surprisingly good second-quarter financial results.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ally Financial (ALLY)3.5$20.50+12.0%3.71%7.98Buy$28.47
KB Home (KBH)1.9$29.38-11.9%1.23%9.24Buy$32.80
HB Fuller (FUL)1.9$42.85+4.4%1.52%17.35Buy$43.67
Rite Aid (RAD)1.0$16.29+26.6%N/A-1.92Hold$12.00
Worthington Industries (WOR)2.2$36.93+5.6%2.60%20.86Hold$38.00

8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure

We are living through interesting times. Not an hour goes by when Americans don’t receive some reminder of the impact the coronavirus has on our lives. The race is on for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for the virus. Despite, vaccines being available for human trial in record time, we are many months away from having a viable vaccine.

However, we may be somewhat closer in finding some antiviral treatments. And if you’ve watched the market closely this week, any news on that front tends to move the market in a positive direction.

That brings up another truth of investing. There are some stocks that thrive from other stocks misery. And that’s why we’ve put together this special report. If you’re an investor who is looking to jump into this bear market, the pharmaceutical sector is a logical choice.

A combination of big-name drug companies as well as smaller startup companies are working around the clock to develop vaccines or treatments that will target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

View the "8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure".

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.