KB Home, Walt Disney fall; Rite Aid, Accenture rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Rite Aid Corp., up $3.42 to $16.29.
The drugstore chain reported a surge in first-quarter revenue and beat Wall Street's financial forecasts.
Accenture Plc., up $15.48 to $217.32.
The consulting company's third-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts' forecasts.
McCormick & Co., up $6.27 to $178.54.
The maker of French's mustard reported a surge in demand during the second quarter and its profit handily beat forecasts.
Worthington Industries Inc., up $1.96 to $36.93.
The metal manufacturer's fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Walt Disney Co., down 71 cents to $111.36.
The owner of Disneyland and ABC cancelled the planned mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks.
Ally Financial Inc., up $2.19 to $20.50.
The auto finance company abandoned an offer to buy Cardworks because of the economic impact from COVID-19.
KB Home, down $3.95 to $29.38.
The homebuilder said orders plunged in the second quarter as the virus pandemic sapped the industry.
H.B. Fuller Co., up $1.80 to $42.85.
The adhesives company reported surprisingly good second-quarter financial results.
