Kohl's, Micron Technology rise; Zoom, Peloton fall

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Kohl's Corp., up $4.32 to $36.52.

Sephora will be replacing cosmetics areas in the retailer's stores, starting with 200 locations late next year.

Tesla Inc., up $17.16 to $584.76.

Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 index will be made on a single day, rather than over two days as had been considered.

CSX Corp., up 57 cents to $90.62.

The railroad is buying regional operator Pan Am Railways to bolster its network in the northeastern U.S.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.10 to $39.41.

The drug developer's coronavirus vaccine could gain European approval within four weeks.

Alcoa Corp., up $1.93 to $21.83.

The aluminum producer is selling its rolling mill business to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for about $670 million.

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.99 to $67.08.

The maker of computer memory and data storage products raised its fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $4.32 to $112.03.

The fitness equipment maker is facing competition from Nautilus' new Bowflex indoor cycling bike.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $72.05 to $406.31.

The video-conferencing service’s strong subscription gains weakened during the third quarter.

