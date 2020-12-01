Kohl's, Micron Technology rise; Zoom, Peloton fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Kohl's Corp., up $4.32 to $36.52.

Sephora will be replacing cosmetics areas in the retailer's stores, starting with 200 locations late next year.

Tesla Inc., up $17.16 to $584.76.

Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 index will be made on a single day, rather than over two days as had been considered.

CSX Corp., up 57 cents to $90.62.

The railroad is buying regional operator Pan Am Railways to bolster its network in the northeastern U.S.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.10 to $39.41.

The drug developer's coronavirus vaccine could gain European approval within four weeks.

Alcoa Corp., up $1.93 to $21.83.

The aluminum producer is selling its rolling mill business to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for about $670 million.

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.99 to $67.08.

The maker of computer memory and data storage products raised its fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $4.32 to $112.03.

The fitness equipment maker is facing competition from Nautilus' new Bowflex indoor cycling bike.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $72.05 to $406.31.

The video-conferencing service’s strong subscription gains weakened during the third quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $559.75 -4.3% N/A 1,457.68 Hold $277.78 Kohl's (KSS) 1.3 $38.34 +5.0% N/A -24.58 Hold $31.93 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) 1.1 $411.59 +1.3% N/A 527.68 Hold $419.79 Micron Technology (MU) 2.0 $69.00 +2.9% N/A 29.11 Buy $63.00 Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) 1.1 $86.18 -1.6% 3.11% 113.40 Hold $92.00 Alcoa (AA) 1.6 $22.22 +1.8% N/A -8.82 Hold $13.96 CSX (CSX) 2.0 $90.94 +0.4% 1.14% 25.26 Buy $83.88 Peloton Interactive (PTON) 1.8 $112.38 +0.3% N/A -79.14 Buy $124.33 Pfizer (PFE) 2.6 $40.59 +3.0% 3.74% 16.11 Hold $40.00