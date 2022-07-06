Kornit, DoorDash fall; Resolute Forest, Broadcom rise

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Resolute Forest Products Inc., up $7.87 to $20.36.

Paper Excellence Group is buying the maker of paper and wood products.

Kornit Digital Ltd., down $8.10 to $23.46.

The industrial and commercial printing company gave investors a disappointing revenue update for the second quarter.

DoorDash Inc., down $5.54 to $69.36.

Amazon announced a membership deal with Grubhub, a rival delivery service.

Hess Corp., down $2.64 to $95.55.

The energy company slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. up 12 cents to $27.38.

The copper mining company rose along with prices for the metal.

Clorox Co., up $1.91 to $146.66.

The bleach maker gained ground as investors shifted money into safe-play sectors, including household goods companies.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.19 to $11.27.

Cruise lines slumped as investors remain concerned about the industry's recovery amid slowing economic growth.

Broadcom Inc., up $6.31 to $482.61.

The chipmaker's buyout of VMware is set to move forward as there are reportedly no rival bidders.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Kornit Digital (KRNT) 1.4885 of 5 stars $23.39 -25.9% N/A 194.93 Moderate Buy $85.17 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) 2.221 of 5 stars $11.27 -9.6% N/A -1.06 Hold $23.14

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here