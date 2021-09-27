Kraton, Hess rise; Apple, Moderna fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Acceleron Pharma Inc., up $11.22 to $178.87.

The biotechnology company is reportedly a buyout target.

Carnival Corp., up 94 cents to $26.38.

The cruise line operator's Princess Cruises restarted cruises from the Port of Los Angeles since pausing operations last year.

Kraton Corp., up $3.89 to $45.41.

DL Holdings is buying the specialty chemicals company.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.08 to $72.26.

Bond yields continued rising, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Hess Corp., up $3.78 to $79.12

Rising oil prices supported gains for energy stocks.

MGM Resorts International, up 47 cents to $45.09.

The casino operator is buying The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Blackstone for just under $1.63 billion.

Apple Inc., down $1.55 to $145.37.

The tech company and others reportedly face more supply chain risks because of production halts in China.

Moderna Inc., down $21.30 to $408.84.

The biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine rival, Pfizer, is reportedly close to submitting data for use of its vaccine in children to the Food and Drug Administration.

