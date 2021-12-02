S&P 500   4,577.10 (+1.42%)
DOW   34,639.79 (+1.82%)
QQQ   390.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   164.02 (-0.46%)
MSFT   329.50 (-0.18%)
FB   311.60 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,862.00 (+1.45%)
AMZN   3,436.69 (-0.20%)
TSLA   1,086.06 (-0.82%)
NVDA   322.64 (+2.64%)
BABA   122.12 (-0.30%)
NIO   36.26 (-5.35%)
CGC   10.36 (+4.23%)
AMD   151.10 (+1.33%)
GE   95.23 (+2.40%)
MU   82.98 (-2.55%)
T   23.03 (+3.60%)
F   19.88 (+1.53%)
DIS   147.28 (+3.61%)
PFE   53.05 (-2.98%)
AMC   30.21 (+5.74%)
ACB   6.13 (+2.00%)
BA   202.31 (+7.50%)
Kroger, Okta rise; Dollar General, Apple fall

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Synopsys Inc., up $14.92 to $349.67.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Okta Inc., up $23.10 to $221.18.

The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Splunk Inc., up $5.22 to $116.92.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

Five Below Inc., up $9.49 to $198.68.

The discount retailer gave investors encouraging profit and revenue forecasts.

Kroger Co., up $4.44 to $44.65.

The supermarket chain raised its profit forecast for the year.

Dollar General Corp., down $6.98 to $215.81.

The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing profit and sales forecast.

Apple Inc., down $1.01 to $163.76.

The iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers that it's seeing weak demand ahead of the holiday season.

Boeing Co., up $14.19 to $202.38.

China’s aviation regulator cleared the airplane maker's 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Okta (OKTA)2.3$220.98+11.6%N/A-58.15Buy$292.58
Dollar General (DG)2.7$215.74-3.2%0.78%20.66Buy$243.22
Kroger (KR)2.6$44.69+11.1%1.88%29.99Hold$39.14
Five Below (FIVE)2.4$198.85+5.1%N/A43.32Buy$224.33
