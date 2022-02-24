Lantheus, South Jersey rise; Discovery, Rent-A-Center fall

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Discovery Inc., down 44 cents to $27.67.

The owner of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 8 cents to $19.37

The cruise line lagged the broader market after reporting a greater fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 29 cents to $22.54.

Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold and copper miner's stock.

South Jersey Industries Inc., up $9.36 to $32.84.

The energy services holding company is being bought by Infrastructure Investments Fund.

Lantheus Holdings Inc., up $11.29 to $40.15.

The diagnostic imaging company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $5.71 to $29.05.

The furniture and appliances rental company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.99 to $124.39.

The live entertainment promoter and venue operator reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Under Armour Inc., up $1.31 to $17.10.

The sports apparel company announced a $500 million stock buyback.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article