S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
Lantheus, South Jersey rise; Discovery, Rent-A-Center fall

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Discovery Inc., down 44 cents to $27.67.

The owner of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 8 cents to $19.37

The cruise line lagged the broader market after reporting a greater fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 29 cents to $22.54.

Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold and copper miner's stock.

South Jersey Industries Inc., up $9.36 to $32.84.

The energy services holding company is being bought by Infrastructure Investments Fund.

Lantheus Holdings Inc., up $11.29 to $40.15.

The diagnostic imaging company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $5.71 to $29.05.

The furniture and appliances rental company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.99 to $124.39.

The live entertainment promoter and venue operator reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Under Armour Inc., up $1.31 to $17.10.

The sports apparel company announced a $500 million stock buyback.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)1.7$124.39+9.7%N/A-29.69Buy$114.57
Barrick Gold (ABX)1.5C$28.87-0.8%1.25%19.90BuyC$30.58
Under Armour (UAA)2.3$17.10+8.3%N/A18.19Buy$27.25
South Jersey Industries (SJI)2.4$32.84+39.9%3.78%38.64Hold$26.33
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)1.7$19.37+0.4%N/A-1.78Hold$31.36
