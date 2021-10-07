S&P 500   4,399.76 (+0.83%)
DOW   34,754.94 (+0.98%)
QQQ   362.97 (+0.92%)
AAPL   143.29 (+0.91%)
MSFT   294.85 (+0.59%)
FB   329.22 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   2,784.50 (+1.21%)
TSLA   793.61 (+1.39%)
AMZN   3,302.43 (+1.24%)
NVDA   210.75 (+1.81%)
BABA   156.00 (+8.26%)
NIO   35.99 (+6.92%)
CGC   13.51 (+2.50%)
GE   105.51 (+1.13%)
MU   70.54 (+0.86%)
AMD   106.45 (+2.71%)
T   27.09 (-0.81%)
F   14.89 (+5.45%)
ACB   7.38 (+0.41%)
DIS   177.71 (+1.27%)
PFE   42.74 (+1.71%)
BA   226.48 (+0.66%)
AMC   38.14 (+3.56%)
Levi Strauss, Meredith rise; Lamb Weston, Kellogg fall

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $3.53 to 452.87.

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging September sales.

Twitter Inc., up $2.68 to $63.97.

The social media company is selling its MoPub business to AppLovin for just over $1 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co., up $2.05 to $26.29.

The jeans maker reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Pfizer Inc., up 72 cents to $42.74.

The drug developer asked the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $4.14 to $58.20.

The frozen foods supplier’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $12.83 to $230.87.

The maker of OXO kitchen ware and other consumer goods reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Meredith Corp., up $3.53 to $58.08.

Barry Diller’s IAC is buying the publisher of People, Southern Living and InStyle.

Kellogg Co., down $1.29 to $63.11.

Work has halted at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike over pay and working conditions.

