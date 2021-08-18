Lowe's, Alcon rise; Cree, La-Z-Boy fall

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.11 to $163.02.

The scientific instrument maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Alcon, up $8.70 to $80.06.

The eye care products company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cree Inc., down $7.89 to $78.36.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing earnings and revenue forecast.

TJX Companies Inc., up $3.85 to $73.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Lowe's Companies Inc., up $17.47 to $199.73.

The home improvement retailer gave investors a strong sales forecast.

CDK Global Inc., down $3.86 to $41.63.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down 55 cents to $33.74.

The furniture company's fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 83 cents to $33.88.

Copper prices slumped and weighed down the copper and gold mining company's stock.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Agilent Technologies (A)2.2$163.02+1.3%0.48%54.70Buy$112.86
CDK Global (CDK)3.0$41.63-8.5%1.44%4.96Buy$64.50
La-Z-Boy (LZB)3.0$33.74-1.6%1.78%14.80Buy$45.50
The TJX Companies (TJX)2.3$73.00+5.6%1.42%58.87Buy$75.31
Cree (CREE)2.2$78.36-9.1%N/A-20.90Buy$112.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

