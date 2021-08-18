Lowe's, Alcon rise; Cree, La-Z-Boy fall

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.11 to $163.02.

The scientific instrument maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Alcon, up $8.70 to $80.06.

The eye care products company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cree Inc., down $7.89 to $78.36.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing earnings and revenue forecast.

TJX Companies Inc., up $3.85 to $73.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Lowe's Companies Inc., up $17.47 to $199.73.

The home improvement retailer gave investors a strong sales forecast.

CDK Global Inc., down $3.86 to $41.63.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down 55 cents to $33.74.

The furniture company's fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 83 cents to $33.88.

Copper prices slumped and weighed down the copper and gold mining company's stock.

Before you consider Cree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cree wasn't on the list.

While Cree currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article