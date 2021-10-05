S&P 500   4,345.72 (+1.05%)
DOW   34,314.67 (+0.92%)
QQQ   357.43 (+1.36%)
AAPL   141.11 (+1.42%)
MSFT   288.65 (+1.96%)
FB   332.85 (+2.03%)
GOOGL   2,723.08 (+1.87%)
TSLA   780.36 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,222.50 (+1.03%)
NVDA   204.50 (+3.64%)
BABA   143.10 (+2.49%)
NIO   34.25 (+2.54%)
CGC   13.37 (+3.40%)
GE   104.91 (+0.01%)
MU   70.65 (+0.04%)
AMD   101.75 (+1.41%)
T   27.40 (+0.55%)
F   14.30 (-0.35%)
ACB   7.29 (+3.55%)
DIS   174.76 (+0.75%)
PFE   42.31 (-0.26%)
BA   224.50 (+0.32%)
AMC   36.98 (+0.57%)
Lululemon, Moderna rise; Comtech, Newmont fall

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $4.55 to $397.12.

The athletic apparel maker's board of directors boosted its stock buyback plan by $500 million.

Ocugen Inc., up 18 cents to $6.93.

The biopharmaceutical company signed a co-development deal with Bharat Biotech for the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Moderna Inc., up $6.27 to $332.11.

European regulators approved a booster shot of the drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine for severely immunocompromised individuals.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., down $2.75 to $22.63.

The communications company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Newmont Corp., down 84 cents to $53.83.

Gold prices edged lower and weighed on the gold producer.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.24 to $72.53.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., up $1.14 to $105.86.

Energy prices continued rising and helped send energy stocks higher.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.35 to $1,830.12.

A report showed that the U.S. services sector grew at a faster pace in September than economists anticipated.

