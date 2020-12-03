Mastercard SpendingPulse: November holiday sales up 5.1%

In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 file photo, a shopper makes his way past the large puddle of water, to join the socially distanced line of people waiting to get into Best Buy on Black Friday in Dartmouth, Mass. Retail sales rose 5.1% in November, as spending on home furnishings and electronics helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores, according to figures released Thursday, Dec. 3 by Mastercard SpendingPulse. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP, File)
In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 file photo, shoppers pass an Indigo Friday 40% Off sign on Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile shopping district. Retail sales rose 5.1% in November, as spending on home furnishings and electronics helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores, according to figures released Thursday, Dec. 3 by Mastercard SpendingPulse. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose 5.1% in November, as spending on home furnishings and consumer electronics helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores, a widely watched industry gauge shows.
Online spending, which accounted for 18% of total retail sales excluding autos, soared 52.6% in November compared to the same month last year, according to figures released Thursday by Mastercard SpendingPulse.
The figures offer the latest evidence that shoppers during the pandemic have focused their spending on home-related activities and items while further shifting their buying online as they stay away from physical stores.
“The consumer is holding up reasonably well,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc.
The report measures spending across all payment types including checks and cash. It covered the period from Nov. 1 through Monday and excluded sales of vehicles and gasoline.
The spending pace in November was better than the 2.4% growth forecast for the overall holiday season, which runs from Oct. 11 to Dec. 24 and could be impacted in the final weeks before Christmas by surging coronavirus cases and the possibility of stores facing more restrictions.
Furniture and home furnishings jumped 16.3% in November, while electronics and appliances saw an 8.2% increase, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. Spending on groceries posted a 10.3% gain as shoppers went back to stocking up on essentials. But clothing suffered a 20.7% drop and department stores had a 14.6% decline.
Online, jewelry was a star performer, enjoying a 45.5% increase.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On
To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.
If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.
The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.
One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.
View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".