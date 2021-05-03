Meredith, Ocugen rise; Estee Lauder, Dell fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Meredith Corp., up $4.11 to $35.21.
The publisher of Better Homes and Gardens is selling its local media group to Gray Television for $2.7 billion.
Dell Technologies Inc., down 55 cents to $97.78.
The computer and technology services provider is selling its Boomi cloud-based platform to private equity firms for about $4 billion.
Ocugen Inc., up $3.01 to $15.68.
The drug developer reported encouraging study results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Bharat Biotech.
Penn National Gaming Inc., up $1.35 to $90.47.
The casino and racetrack operator is creating a team to develop internet casino content.
Schlumberger NV, up $1.17 to $28.22.
Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services company partly held by Schlumberger, is reportedly preparing an initial public offering.
PetMed Express Inc., up 5 cents to $29.48.
The pet pharmacy raised its quarterly dividend.
Moderna Inc., up $7.20 to $186.02.
The biotechnology company signed a deal with Switzerland-based Gavi to supply up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $24.87 to $288.93.
The owner of Clinique and other beauty brands reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.
