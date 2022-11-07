Meta Platforms, Triumph Bancorp rise; IAA, Palantir fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Apple Inc., up 54 cents to $138.92

Apple warned customers about delays on iPhone models because of health precautions at a contractor in China.

Meta Platforms Inc., up $5.93 to $96.72.

Facebook's parent company is reportedly considering large-scale job cuts.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down 91 cents to $7.02.

The software company's third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Triumph Bancorp Inc., up $5.83 to $55.18.

The company is buying back up to $100 million of its stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc., up $3.22 to $11.57.

Viatris is buying the developer of ophthalmological treatments.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $14.09 to $138.

The asset management company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 74 cents to $34.45.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.

IAA Inc., down 83 cents to $38.42.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is buying the vehicle auction company.

