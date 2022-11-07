S&P 500   3,806.80 (+0.96%)
DOW   32,827.00 (+1.31%)
QQQ   267.59 (+1.10%)
AAPL   138.92 (+0.39%)
MSFT   227.87 (+2.93%)
META   96.72 (+6.53%)
GOOGL   88.49 (+2.21%)
AMZN   90.53 (-0.49%)
TSLA   197.08 (-5.01%)
NVDA   143.01 (+1.02%)
NIO   10.98 (-5.99%)
BABA   69.71 (-0.14%)
AMD   63.08 (+1.43%)
T   18.36 (+0.22%)
MU   56.56 (+0.71%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.70 (+1.41%)
GE   83.46 (+2.95%)
DIS   100.43 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.33 (-5.66%)
PYPL   77.66 (+3.30%)
PFE   47.09 (-0.28%)
NFLX   258.60 (-0.84%)
Meta Platforms, Triumph Bancorp rise; IAA, Palantir fall

Mon., November 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Apple Inc., up 54 cents to $138.92

Apple warned customers about delays on iPhone models because of health precautions at a contractor in China.

Meta Platforms Inc., up $5.93 to $96.72.

Facebook's parent company is reportedly considering large-scale job cuts.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down 91 cents to $7.02.

The software company's third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Triumph Bancorp Inc., up $5.83 to $55.18.

The company is buying back up to $100 million of its stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc., up $3.22 to $11.57.

Viatris is buying the developer of ophthalmological treatments.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $14.09 to $138.

The asset management company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 74 cents to $34.45.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.

IAA Inc., down 83 cents to $38.42.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is buying the vehicle auction company.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
2.409 of 5 stars		$138.00+11.4%0.03%10.38Moderate Buy$165.50
Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
2.2924 of 5 stars		$55.18+11.8%N/A12.80Hold$75.00
Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
2.0375 of 5 stars		$11.57+38.6%N/A-1.94Moderate Buy$20.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

