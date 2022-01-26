S&P 500   4,349.93 (-0.15%)
Microsoft, Corning rise; Navient, F5 fall

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp., up $8.22 to $296.71.

The software maker beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for its cloud-computing services and work software.

Texas Instruments Inc., up $4.34 to $178.30.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canadian National Railway Co., down $3.67 to $118.79.

The railroad named a new CEO and made several changes to its board, averting a potential proxy fight with investor TCI Fund Management.

F5 Inc., down $18.65 to $202.49.

The computer networking company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as it faces supply chain constraints.

Corning Inc., up $3.94 to $39.24.

The specialty glass maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $4.74 to $134.84.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and other consumer goods gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Navient Corp., down $2.35 to $16.17.

The student loan servicing company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amphenol Corp., up 33 cents to $76.34.

The maker of fiber-optic products reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

