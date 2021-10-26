S&P 500   4,574.79 (+0.18%)
Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Growth in Microsoft's cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech company on Tuesday reported quarterly profit of $17.2 billion, or $2.27 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $2.08 per share.

Microsoft profits have soared throughout the pandemic thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services for remote work and study.

Microsoft posted revenue of $45.3 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 22% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $44 billion, according to FactSet Research.

