Moderna, State Street rise; FibroGen, Marten Transport fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Moderna Inc., up $26.76 to $286.43.

The biotechnology company will replace Alexion in the S&P 500 prior to July 21.

FibroGen Inc., down $10.49 to $14.35.

An FDA advisory committee recommended against approving the company's treatment for anemia caused by kidney disease.

Marten Transport Ltd., down $1.01 to $15.80.

The trucking company's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $5.02 to $217.74.

Federal regulators will require more frequent testing of switches on 737s that trigger warnings to pilots about cabin pressure loss.

Autoliv Inc., down $4.54 to $90.44.

The maker of auto safety systems reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.66 to $68.89.

The financial services company's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

State Street Corp., up $2.37 to $84.34.

The regional bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

People's United Financial Inc., down 59 cents to $16.03.

The bank reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds - How They Work For Investors

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Autoliv (ALV) 1.8 $90.38 -4.8% 2.74% 29.54 Hold $97.13 Moderna (MRNA) 1.4 $287.37 +10.7% N/A 229.90 Hold $168.69 The Charles Schwab (SCHW) 2.1 $68.89 -2.4% 1.05% 30.48 Buy $79.86 People's United Financial (PBCT) 2.4 $16.02 -3.6% 4.56% 11.69 Hold $16.92 State Street (STT) 2.2 $84.31 +2.9% 2.47% 13.89 Buy $88.92 Marten Transport (MRTN) 2.2 $15.83 -5.8% 1.01% 17.59 Buy $21.50

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.