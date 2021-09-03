MongoDB, PagerDuty, DocuSign rise; Yext falls

Friday, September 3, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $5.78 to $497.68.

The maker of semiconductors and infrastructure software reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts' estimates. It also issued a strong forecast.

DocuSign Inc., up $15.48 to $310.05.

The maker of electronic signature software issued a strong forecast for its full-year results.

MongoDB Inc., up $105.76 to $507.41.

The database company reported strong quarterly results and raised its forecasts for the full year.

PagerDuty Inc., up $3.08 to $47.38.

The cloud computing company raised its outlook for its full-year results and said it was seeing strong demand from customers.

Yext Inc., down 88 cents to $13.03.

The online brand management company lowered its forecasts for the full year.

Oxford Industries Inc., up 61 cents to $94.15.

The clothing company reported results that came in well ahead of what Wall Street was looking for and raised its full-year outlook.

Alaska Airlines Group Inc., down 73 cents to $57.11.

The airline lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue, citing an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 9 cents to $15.48.

The technology company's earnings came in ahead of analysts' forecasts and it also raised its full-year outlook.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PagerDuty (PD)2.0$47.38+7.0%N/A-47.86Buy$47.46
Oxford Industries (OXM)2.6$94.15+0.7%1.78%-1,883.00Buy$121.75
DocuSign (DOCU)1.9$310.05+5.3%N/A-287.08Buy$275.50
MongoDB (MDB)1.9$507.41+26.3%N/A-110.07Buy$428.40
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)2.9$15.48+0.6%3.10%31.59Buy$16.82
Yext (YEXT)2.2$13.03-6.3%N/A-19.16Hold$17.90
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

