S&P 500   4,277.88 (+2.57%)
DOW   33,286.25 (+2.00%)
QQQ   335.00 (+3.60%)
AAPL   162.83 (+3.42%)
MSFT   287.70 (+4.30%)
FB   198.30 (+4.21%)
GOOGL   2,661.97 (+4.72%)
AMZN   2,921.89 (+7.41%)
TSLA   861.10 (+4.45%)
NVDA   230.14 (+6.97%)
BABA   100.93 (+3.52%)
NIO   20.17 (+12.18%)
AMD   110.77 (+4.97%)
CGC   6.67 (+6.38%)
MU   79.27 (+2.73%)
GE   91.25 (+3.52%)
T   23.26 (+1.13%)
F   16.37 (+2.12%)
DIS   133.65 (+1.44%)
AMC   15.71 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.75 (+2.76%)
PYPL   99.96 (+5.33%)
ACB   3.42 (+4.27%)
MongoDB, XPO Logistics rise; Stitch Fix, Yext fall

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

General Electric Co., up $3.10 to $91.25.

The industrial conglomerate announced a $3 billion stock buyback plan.

MongoDB Inc., up $52.35 to $334.09.

The database platform's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $8.11 to $70.04.

The freight transportation services company is splitting itself into two businesses.

Stitch Fix Inc., down 67 cents to $10.34.

The online clothing seller gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Thor Industries Inc., up $2.59 to $87.27.

The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc., up $3.62 to $52.60.

The semiconductor equipment maker announced a $150 million accelerated stock buyback.

Yext Inc., down 55 cents to $5.37.

The software developer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Bank of America Corp., up $2.45 to $41.04.

Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
XPO Logistics (XPO)2.8$70.04+13.1%N/A23.66Buy$110.61
Yext (YEXT)2.3$5.37-9.3%N/A-7.67Hold$15.50
Stitch Fix (SFIX)2.8$10.34-6.1%N/A-49.24Hold$32.81
Thor Industries (THO)3.3$87.27+3.1%1.97%6.18Hold$130.86
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)3.1$52.60+7.4%1.29%7.38Buy$87.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

