Mosaic, Take-Two Interactive rise; Ralph Lauren falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Ford Motor Co., up 17 cents to $6.86. The company named chief operating officer Jim Farley to take over as CEO beginning in October.
Mosaic Co., up $1.85 to $15.53.
The fertilizer maker reported results that easily beat the estimates of Wall Street analysts.
Ralph Lauren Corp., down $3.04 to $66.68.
The upscale clothing company reported a loss in its latest quarter that was wider than analysts were expecting.
BP plc, up $1.65 to $23.74.
The London-based oil company said it will increase spending on low-carbon technology 10-fold to $5 billion a year over the next decade.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $9.84 to $177.52.
The maker of Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K said homebound players bought more games during coronavirus shutdowns.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up 18 cents to $26.59.
The hospital operator reported revenue in its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Texas Roadhouse Inc., up $2.34 to $59.68.
The restaurant chain reported results that weren't as bad as analysts had been expecting.
AMC Networks Inc., up 50 cents to $24.43.
The operator of AMC, IFC and other channels reported better earnings and revenue than Wall Street analysts forecast.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave
Ever since the U.S. economy began to re-open (and honestly before that), there was concern over the impending “second wave” of the novel coronavirus. And although the second wave of the virus was not expected to hit until the fall, the concerns have been escalating as case numbers rise in multiple states.
And despite the Trump administration’s vehement statements that the economy would not shut down, we learned on February 25 that Texas was now pausing, and in some cases rolling back, its reopening measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
And this is happening as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now saying that it’s possible that 20 million Americans may have the coronavirus based on a sample of blood tests that are showing who has the antibodies in their system.
For its part, the stock market reacted sharply to the move. It was a move that undoubtedly frustrated many weary investors. In fact, you might be among those that have had just about enough of the Covid-19 market. I understand, I’m there too.
But, institutional investors are forward-looking. And right now, they don’t like what they. So stocks are having another broad selloff.
However, in the midst of any selloff, there is money to be made. And the good news for investors is that many of the same stocks that were good buys in March, are still the stocks to buy right now. And while some of these stocks fit the classic definition of defensive stocks, you’ll find a few genuine growth stocks included on this list as well.
View the "10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave".