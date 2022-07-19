NCR, Hasbro rise; IBM, Signature Bank fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Hasbro Inc., up 56 cents to $79.98.

The toy maker beat Wall Street's profit forecasts with strong showings from Magic: The Gathering and other tabletop games.

Shopify Inc., up $1.83 to $34.37.

YouTube is teaming up with the e-commerce platform to make it easier for merchants who use Shopify to link to and manage products.

NCR Corp., up $3.68 to $32.78.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the private equity firm Veritas Capital is in talks to buy the maker of ATM machines.

International Business Machines Corp., down $7.25 to $130.88.

IBM's profit margins fell short of some forecasts amid concerns about the strong dollar’s effect on overseas revenue.

Signature Bank, down $8.84 to $187.28.

The New York-based commercial bank reported a decline in deposits.

Johnson & Johnson, down $2.54 to $171.69.

The health care giant reported better-than-expected earnings, but exchange rates again pinched its 2022 forecast.

Lockheed Martin Corp., up $3.10 to $390.38.

The defense contractor reported results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts and lowered its outlook for the year.

Silvergate Capital Corp., up $14.55 to $79.60.

The owner of Silvergate Bank reported earnings that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

