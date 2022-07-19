50% OFF
S&P 500   3,936.69 (+2.76%)
DOW   31,827.05 (+2.43%)
QQQ   299.35 (+3.44%)
AAPL   151.46 (+2.98%)
MSFT   259.68 (+2.14%)
META   177.38 (+6.07%)
GOOGL   114.15 (+4.70%)
AMZN   118.80 (+4.43%)
TSLA   739.35 (+2.45%)
NVDA   171.66 (+6.61%)
NIO   20.25 (-2.83%)
BABA   104.99 (+1.79%)
AMD   86.57 (+6.31%)
MU   62.60 (+3.56%)
CGC   2.60 (+0.39%)
T   20.79 (+1.27%)
GE   66.85 (+4.98%)
F   12.59 (+5.27%)
DIS   101.08 (+5.62%)
AMC   16.42 (-0.73%)
PFE   51.18 (+0.85%)
PYPL   77.79 (+4.94%)
NFLX   215.35 (+12.80%)
NCR, Hasbro rise; IBM, Signature Bank fall

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Hasbro Inc., up 56 cents to $79.98.

The toy maker beat Wall Street's profit forecasts with strong showings from Magic: The Gathering and other tabletop games.

Shopify Inc., up $1.83 to $34.37.

YouTube is teaming up with the e-commerce platform to make it easier for merchants who use Shopify to link to and manage products.

NCR Corp., up $3.68 to $32.78.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the private equity firm Veritas Capital is in talks to buy the maker of ATM machines.

International Business Machines Corp., down $7.25 to $130.88.

IBM's profit margins fell short of some forecasts amid concerns about the strong dollar’s effect on overseas revenue.

Signature Bank, down $8.84 to $187.28.

The New York-based commercial bank reported a decline in deposits.

Johnson & Johnson, down $2.54 to $171.69.

The health care giant reported better-than-expected earnings, but exchange rates again pinched its 2022 forecast.

Lockheed Martin Corp., up $3.10 to $390.38.

The defense contractor reported results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts and lowered its outlook for the year.

Silvergate Capital Corp., up $14.55 to $79.60.

The owner of Silvergate Bank reported earnings that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.8622 of 5 stars		$171.83-1.4%2.63%23.16Moderate Buy$191.29
NCR (NCR)
2.1823 of 5 stars		$32.99+13.4%N/A299.91Buy$46.33
Shopify (SHOP)
1.6118 of 5 stars		C$44.23+4.7%N/A276.44Moderate BuyC$2,068.00
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
2.1184 of 5 stars		$392.00+1.2%2.86%17.31Hold$449.17
Silvergate Capital (SI)
2.7708 of 5 stars		$79.60+22.4%N/A25.43Moderate Buy$163.00
Signature Bank (SBNY)
3.396 of 5 stars		$187.28-4.5%1.20%10.96Buy$315.85
International Business Machines (IBM)
2.7678 of 5 stars		$130.98-5.2%5.04%21.47Hold$147.25
Hasbro (HAS)
2.6531 of 5 stars		$79.51+0.1%3.52%29.56Moderate Buy$106.89
