Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $13.84 to $265.49.
The Chinese e-commerce company's co-founder, Jack Ma, made his first appearance after a nearly three-month absence.
eBay Inc., down 81 cents to $56.17.
The e-commerce company said it is exploring strategic options for its Korean business.
Paccar Inc., up 18 cents to $89.39.
The truck maker is partnering with self-driving technology company Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.
US Bancorp, down $2.49 to $45.58.
The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as lower consumer spending cut into payment and deposit services.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $3.33 to $42.49.
The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.48 to $140.10.
The supplier of hardware and software to the semiconductor chip industry is buying NUMECA International.
Tyson Foods Inc., up $2.35 to $66.25.
The company is paying $221.5 million as part of a settlement in a chicken price-fixing lawsuit.
Netflix Inc., up $84.57 to $586.34.
The video streaming service surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its line-up of TV series and movies expands.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO, or COO) has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believe that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO, and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively affect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".