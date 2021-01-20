S&P 500   3,855.27 (+0.09%)
DOW   31,186.36 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   326.36 (+0.80%)
AAPL   136.23 (+3.18%)
MSFT   224.50 (+0.07%)
FB   271.85 (+1.63%)
GOOGL   1,905.30 (+1.34%)
AMZN   3,344.83 (+2.50%)
TSLA   848.15 (-0.27%)
NVDA   542.80 (+1.53%)
BABA   259.83 (-2.13%)
CGC   33.33 (-0.89%)
GE   11.26 (-1.14%)
MU   83.47 (-0.04%)
AMD   89.85 (+1.24%)
NIO   58.24 (+0.92%)
T   28.95 (-0.03%)
F   12.02 (+10.68%)
ACB   11.00 (-4.68%)
BA   207.51 (-1.86%)
DIS   172.57 (-0.62%)
NFLX   578.50 (-1.34%)
GILD   67.07 (-1.35%)
Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $13.84 to $265.49.

The Chinese e-commerce company's co-founder, Jack Ma, made his first appearance after a nearly three-month absence.

eBay Inc., down 81 cents to $56.17.

The e-commerce company said it is exploring strategic options for its Korean business.

Paccar Inc., up 18 cents to $89.39.

The truck maker is partnering with self-driving technology company Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.

US Bancorp, down $2.49 to $45.58.

The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as lower consumer spending cut into payment and deposit services.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $3.33 to $42.49.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.48 to $140.10.

The supplier of hardware and software to the semiconductor chip industry is buying NUMECA International.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $2.35 to $66.25.

The company is paying $221.5 million as part of a settlement in a chicken price-fixing lawsuit.

Netflix Inc., up $84.57 to $586.34.

The video streaming service surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its line-up of TV series and movies expands.

Netflix (NFLX)1.7$578.50-1.3%N/A93.31Buy$578.69
Tyson Foods (TSN)2.3$66.17-0.1%2.69%11.29Hold$80.00
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)1.3$139.36-0.5%N/A36.20Buy$117.64
PACCAR (PCAR)1.9$97.33+8.9%1.32%23.74Hold$90.81
The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)2.4$41.98-1.2%2.95%9.21Buy$47.42
