Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

3M Co., down $2.83 to $159.51.

The maker of adhesives and protective equipment is considering selling its food safety business, according to media reports.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $3.17 to $316.77.

The athletic apparel company will resume stock buybacks.

Western Digital Corp., up $2.45 to $38.92.

The hard drive maker is forming separate business units for its Flash and HDD technology assets.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $4.87 to $26.51.

The online clothing retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

Steelcase Inc., down $1.51 to $9.84.

The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as orders decline in its fiscal third quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., down 49 cents to $11.65.

The home builder said orders jumped 37% during the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson, up 23 cents to $144.44.

The health care company began a study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with partner Janssen Pharmaceutical.

Nike Inc., up $10.24 to $127.11.

The world’s largest sports apparel maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts on strong online sales.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.5 $144.44 +0.2% 2.80% 21.12 Buy $163.93 Stitch Fix (SFIX) 1.5 $26.51 -15.5% N/A -176.72 Buy $24.95 Steelcase (SCS) 1.7 $9.84 -13.3% 4.07% 8.34 Hold $17.50 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 1.2 $11.65 -4.0% N/A 11.31 Hold $8.00 Lululemon Athletica (LULU) 1.8 $316.77 +1.0% N/A 76.89 Buy $356.06 Western Digital (WDC) 2.1 $38.92 +6.7% N/A -45.79 Buy $62.50