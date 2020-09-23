S&P 500   3,236.92 (-2.37%)
DOW   26,763.13 (-1.92%)
QQQ   264.16 (-3.05%)
AAPL   107.12 (-4.19%)
MSFT   200.59 (-3.29%)
FB   249.02 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   1,409.39 (-3.45%)
AMZN   2,999.86 (-4.13%)
NVDA   484.95 (-4.07%)
TSLA   380.36 (-10.34%)
BABA   272.95 (-0.85%)
CGC   14.60 (-8.98%)
GE   6.11 (-2.24%)
MU   49.85 (+0.30%)
AMD   74.73 (-3.82%)
T   27.87 (-2.24%)
F   6.64 (-2.06%)
ACB   5.17 (-29.37%)
GILD   63.09 (-0.49%)
NFLX   470.61 (-4.19%)
DIS   123.28 (-3.09%)
BAC   23.26 (-2.84%)
BA   151.18 (-3.58%)
Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

3M Co., down $2.83 to $159.51.

The maker of adhesives and protective equipment is considering selling its food safety business, according to media reports.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $3.17 to $316.77.

The athletic apparel company will resume stock buybacks.

Western Digital Corp., up $2.45 to $38.92.

The hard drive maker is forming separate business units for its Flash and HDD technology assets.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $4.87 to $26.51.

The online clothing retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

Steelcase Inc., down $1.51 to $9.84.

The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as orders decline in its fiscal third quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., down 49 cents to $11.65.

The home builder said orders jumped 37% during the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson, up 23 cents to $144.44.

The health care company began a study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with partner Janssen Pharmaceutical.

Nike Inc., up $10.24 to $127.11.

The world’s largest sports apparel maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts on strong online sales.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.5$144.44+0.2%2.80%21.12Buy$163.93
Stitch Fix (SFIX)1.5$26.51-15.5%N/A-176.72Buy$24.95
Steelcase (SCS)1.7$9.84-13.3%4.07%8.34Hold$17.50
Beazer Homes USA (BZH)1.2$11.65-4.0%N/A11.31Hold$8.00
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)1.8$316.77+1.0%N/A76.89Buy$356.06
Western Digital (WDC)2.1$38.92+6.7%N/A-45.79Buy$62.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

