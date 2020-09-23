Nike, Western Digital rise; Stitch Fix, Steelcase fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
3M Co., down $2.83 to $159.51.
The maker of adhesives and protective equipment is considering selling its food safety business, according to media reports.
Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $3.17 to $316.77.
The athletic apparel company will resume stock buybacks.
Western Digital Corp., up $2.45 to $38.92.
The hard drive maker is forming separate business units for its Flash and HDD technology assets.
Stitch Fix Inc., down $4.87 to $26.51.
The online clothing retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal fourth-quarter loss.
Steelcase Inc., down $1.51 to $9.84.
The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as orders decline in its fiscal third quarter.
Beazer Homes USA Inc., down 49 cents to $11.65.
The home builder said orders jumped 37% during the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter.
Johnson & Johnson, up 23 cents to $144.44.
The health care company began a study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with partner Janssen Pharmaceutical.
Nike Inc., up $10.24 to $127.11.
The world’s largest sports apparel maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts on strong online sales.
