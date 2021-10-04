Nu Skin, Pacira Biosciences fall; Veoneer, Tesla rise

Monday, October 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $6.31 to $781.53.

The electric vehicle maker's third-quarter deliveries beat Wall Street forecasts.

Guardant Health Inc., down $1.54 to $105.97.

The provider of cancer testing services reportedly decided against pursuing a potential buyout of NeoGenomics.

General Motors Co., up 85 cents to $53.98.

Activist investor Engine No. 1 reportedly took a stake in the auto maker.

Veoneer Inc., up $1.64 to $36.19.

The automotive safety technology company is being bought by Qualcomm and SSW Partners for about $4.5 billion.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down 82 cents to $40.66.

The personal care products and nutritional supplements company warned investors about weak third-quarter revenue.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down 95 cents to $24.90.

The maker of doors and windows trimmed its forecast for revenue growth because of supply and labor problems.

ConocoPhillips, up $1.39 to $71.49.

Rising oil prices helped energy stocks move higher.

Pacira BioSciences Inc., down $7.53 to $49.45.

eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratory is seeking authorization to make a generic version of the drug developer's post-surgical pain treatment Exparel.

