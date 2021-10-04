S&P 500   4,300.46 (-1.30%)
DOW   34,002.92 (-0.94%)
QQQ   352.62 (-2.10%)
AAPL   139.14 (-2.46%)
MSFT   283.11 (-2.07%)
FB   326.23 (-4.89%)
GOOGL   2,673.19 (-2.11%)
TSLA   781.53 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,189.78 (-2.85%)
NVDA   197.32 (-4.87%)
BABA   139.63 (-3.17%)
NIO   33.40 (-5.60%)
CGC   12.93 (-3.58%)
GE   104.90 (-0.87%)
MU   70.62 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.34 (-2.06%)
T   27.25 (+0.33%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   7.04 (-0.56%)
DIS   173.46 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.42 (-1.19%)
BA   223.79 (-0.98%)
AMC   36.77 (-4.39%)
Nu Skin, Pacira Biosciences fall; Veoneer, Tesla rise

Monday, October 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $6.31 to $781.53.

The electric vehicle maker's third-quarter deliveries beat Wall Street forecasts.

Guardant Health Inc., down $1.54 to $105.97.

The provider of cancer testing services reportedly decided against pursuing a potential buyout of NeoGenomics.

General Motors Co., up 85 cents to $53.98.

Activist investor Engine No. 1 reportedly took a stake in the auto maker.

Veoneer Inc., up $1.64 to $36.19.

The automotive safety technology company is being bought by Qualcomm and SSW Partners for about $4.5 billion.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down 82 cents to $40.66.

The personal care products and nutritional supplements company warned investors about weak third-quarter revenue.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down 95 cents to $24.90.

The maker of doors and windows trimmed its forecast for revenue growth because of supply and labor problems.

ConocoPhillips, up $1.39 to $71.49.

Rising oil prices helped energy stocks move higher.

Pacira BioSciences Inc., down $7.53 to $49.45.

eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratory is seeking authorization to make a generic version of the drug developer's post-surgical pain treatment Exparel.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Guardant Health (GH)2.3$105.97-1.4%N/A-28.11Buy$168.64
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)3.6$40.66-2.0%3.74%8.96Buy$65.00
Veoneer (VNE)1.3$36.19+4.7%N/A-9.47Hold$26.64
Tesla (TSLA)2.4$781.53+0.8%N/A407.05Hold$612.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

