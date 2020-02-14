S&P 500   3,380.16 (+0.18%)
DOW   29,398.08 (-0.09%)
QQQ   234.64 (+0.29%)
AAPL   324.95 (+0.02%)
FB   214.18 (+0.49%)
MSFT   185.35 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   1,518.73 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,134.87 (-0.70%)
CGC   22.13 (+13.37%)
NVDA   289.79 (+7.02%)
BABA   219.63 (-0.33%)
MU   58.50 (-1.40%)
GE   12.83 (-0.85%)
TSLA   800.03 (-0.49%)
AMD   55.31 (+1.43%)
T   38.25 (-0.16%)
ACB   1.58 (+7.48%)
F   8.10 (-1.82%)
NFLX   380.40 (-0.26%)
BAC   34.85 (-0.17%)
DIS   139.54 (-0.97%)
GILD   67.56 (+1.14%)
Nvidia, GoDaddy rise; Yelp, CarGurus fall

Posted on Friday, February 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Yelp Inc., down $1.27 to $35.23

The online business reviews company reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

GoDaddy Inc., up $7.52 to $78.39

The cloud-based technology products developer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Nvidia Corp., up $19.01 to $289.79

The chipmaker reported strong data center sales and handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecast.

eBay Inc., up 95 cents to $38.14

The e-commerce company raised its profit forecast for the year and added $3 billion to its stock buyback plan for 2020.

Expedia Group Inc., up $12.21 to $122.80

The online travel company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and said it plans to cut costs.

DexCom Inc., up $31.70 to $283.91

The medical device maker blew away Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Roku Inc., down $8.80 to $130.25

The video streaming company reported a jump in active accounts and soared past Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

CarGurus Inc., down $9.05 to $25.05

The online auto shopping platform gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)$289.79+7.0%0.22%74.12Buy$237.79
Roku (ROKU)$130.25-6.3%N/A-383.08Buy$127.56
CarGurus (CARG)$25.05-26.5%N/A69.58Buy$50.00

