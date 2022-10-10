Nvidia, Las Vegas Sands fall; Merck, Boeing rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $3.21 to $39.29.

Casino companies with operations in China slipped amid worries about fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar.

Merck & Co., up $2.88 to $90.48.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a blood vessel disorder treatment.

Five9 Inc., down $19.67 to $57.30.

The software company's CEO resigned to accept a leadership position elsewhere.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $5.65 to $84.52

The digital payments company issued and then quickly withdrew an update to its misinformation policy that sparked a backlash.

Nvidia Corp., down $4.06 to $116.70.

The U.S. government tightened export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips.

Boeing Co., up $2.11 to $131.90.

Mongolian Airlines flew a Boeing 737 Max into China, where the jet has long been grounded over safety concerns.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 31 cents to $29.96.

The copper miner gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $4.17 to $65.63.

Energy companies fell as crude oil prices slipped.

