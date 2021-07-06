Ocugen, Welbilt rise; Talos Energy, Hess fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Weibo Corp., up $3.43 to $57.74.

The China-based social media company is reportedly in talks to go private, though it has denied the media reports.

Ocugen Inc., up 24 cents to $7.53.

The biotechnology company's partner Bharat Biotech reported encouraging results from a study on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Welbilt Inc., up $1.84. to $25.02.

The food and beverage equipment maker received an increased buyout offer from Ali Group.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $14.15 to $429.35.

The generator maker is buying Chilicon Power, which focuses on products for the solar energy market.

Talos Energy Inc., down $1.27 to $14.82.

The oil and gas company will not operate a field it discovered in Mexico after the government sided with state-owned Pemex in a dispute.

BioNTech SE, down $10.50 to $213.50.

An Israeli study found that the company's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Pfizer, is less effective at halting a new worrisome variant.

Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $85.18

Falling oil prices weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.08 to $40.07.

Bond yields fell, which hurts banks' ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Hess (HES) 1.8 $85.18 -3.4% 1.17% -63.10 Buy $80.53 Weibo (WB) 1.3 $57.74 +6.3% N/A 42.46 Hold $46.50 Generac (GNRC) 1.5 $429.35 +3.4% N/A 60.13 Buy $346.43 BioNTech (BNTX) 0.9 $213.50 -4.7% N/A 37.39 Hold $155.89 Pfizer (PFE) 1.8 $39.29 -1.1% 3.97% 20.05 Hold $41.69 Talos Energy (TALO) 1.5 $14.82 -7.9% N/A -1.47 Buy $16.60

Now that the Biden administration is fully in charge, student debt forgiveness has moved to the front burner. Consider these numbers. There is an estimated $1.7 trillion in student debt. The average student carries approximately $30,000 in student loans.If $10,000 of student debt were to be canceled, there are estimates that one-third of borrowers (between 15 million to 16.3 million) would become debt-free. Of course, if the number hits $50,000 as some lawmakers are suggesting the impact would even greater.Putting aside personal thoughts on the wisdom of pursuing this path, it has the potential to unleash a substantial stimulus into the economy.And as an investor, it’s fair to ask where that money would go. After all, there’s no harm in having investors profit from this stimulus as well.A counter-argument is that the absence of one monthly payment may not provide enough money to make an impact. However, Senator Elizabeth Warren referred to the effect student loans have in preventing many in the millennial and Gen-Z generations from pursuing big picture life goals such as buying a house, starting a business, or starting a family.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that looks at 7 stocks that are likely to benefit if borrowers are set free from the burden of student loans.