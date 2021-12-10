Oracle, Costco rise; Everbridge, Chewy fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Everbridge Inc., down $52.37 to $63.

The company said David Meredith was resigning as CEO and will be replaced on an interim basis by its chief financial officer and chief revenue officer.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $34.49 to $558.82.

The wholesale club retailer reported earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts.

Oracle Corp., up $13.86 to $102.63.

The maker of business software reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street’s estimates.

Broadcom Inc., up $48.26 to $631.68.

The chip maker reported a strong quarter and issued a sales forecast for its current quarter that was much stronger than Wall Street expected.

Chewy Inc., down $4.54 to $51.76.

The online pet food retailer posted a wider loss in its latest quarter than investors expected.

National Beverage Corp., down 26 cents to $48.26.

The maker of La Croix sparkling water and other beverages reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Sprinklr Inc., up $1.52 to $15.03.

The enterprise cloud software company issued a strong forecast for its current quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $8.35 to $53.05.

The company, which manages electronic payments and transactions for businesses, is reportedly considering a sale.

Before you consider Bottomline Technologies (de), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bottomline Technologies (de) wasn't on the list.

While Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article