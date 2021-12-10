Oracle, Costco rise; Everbridge, Chewy fall

S&P 500   4,712.02 (+0.95%)
DOW   35,970.99 (+0.60%)
QQQ   397.85 (+1.05%)
AAPL   179.49 (+2.82%)
MSFT   342.52 (+2.83%)
FB   329.86 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   2,959.00 (+0.21%)
AMZN   3,444.24 (-1.12%)
TSLA   1,016.72 (+1.29%)
NVDA   301.80 (-1.02%)
BABA   125.06 (+0.93%)
NIO   34.26 (+0.62%)
CGC   9.56 (-6.27%)
AMD   138.40 (+0.22%)
MU   85.65 (+0.85%)
GE   96.94 (-0.91%)
T   22.84 (-0.44%)
F   21.45 (+9.61%)
DIS   152.71 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.34%)
AMC   27.44 (-6.86%)
ACB   6.12 (-2.55%)
BA   205.06 (-1.20%)
S&P 500   4,712.02 (+0.95%)
DOW   35,970.99 (+0.60%)
QQQ   397.85 (+1.05%)
AAPL   179.49 (+2.82%)
MSFT   342.52 (+2.83%)
FB   329.86 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   2,959.00 (+0.21%)
AMZN   3,444.24 (-1.12%)
TSLA   1,016.72 (+1.29%)
NVDA   301.80 (-1.02%)
BABA   125.06 (+0.93%)
NIO   34.26 (+0.62%)
CGC   9.56 (-6.27%)
AMD   138.40 (+0.22%)
MU   85.65 (+0.85%)
GE   96.94 (-0.91%)
T   22.84 (-0.44%)
F   21.45 (+9.61%)
DIS   152.71 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.34%)
AMC   27.44 (-6.86%)
ACB   6.12 (-2.55%)
BA   205.06 (-1.20%)
S&P 500   4,712.02 (+0.95%)
DOW   35,970.99 (+0.60%)
QQQ   397.85 (+1.05%)
AAPL   179.49 (+2.82%)
MSFT   342.52 (+2.83%)
FB   329.86 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   2,959.00 (+0.21%)
AMZN   3,444.24 (-1.12%)
TSLA   1,016.72 (+1.29%)
NVDA   301.80 (-1.02%)
BABA   125.06 (+0.93%)
NIO   34.26 (+0.62%)
CGC   9.56 (-6.27%)
AMD   138.40 (+0.22%)
MU   85.65 (+0.85%)
GE   96.94 (-0.91%)
T   22.84 (-0.44%)
F   21.45 (+9.61%)
DIS   152.71 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.34%)
AMC   27.44 (-6.86%)
ACB   6.12 (-2.55%)
BA   205.06 (-1.20%)
S&P 500   4,712.02 (+0.95%)
DOW   35,970.99 (+0.60%)
QQQ   397.85 (+1.05%)
AAPL   179.49 (+2.82%)
MSFT   342.52 (+2.83%)
FB   329.86 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   2,959.00 (+0.21%)
AMZN   3,444.24 (-1.12%)
TSLA   1,016.72 (+1.29%)
NVDA   301.80 (-1.02%)
BABA   125.06 (+0.93%)
NIO   34.26 (+0.62%)
CGC   9.56 (-6.27%)
AMD   138.40 (+0.22%)
MU   85.65 (+0.85%)
GE   96.94 (-0.91%)
T   22.84 (-0.44%)
F   21.45 (+9.61%)
DIS   152.71 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.34%)
AMC   27.44 (-6.86%)
ACB   6.12 (-2.55%)
BA   205.06 (-1.20%)

Oracle, Costco rise; Everbridge, Chewy fall

Friday, December 10, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Everbridge Inc., down $52.37 to $63.

The company said David Meredith was resigning as CEO and will be replaced on an interim basis by its chief financial officer and chief revenue officer.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $34.49 to $558.82.

The wholesale club retailer reported earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts.

Oracle Corp., up $13.86 to $102.63.

The maker of business software reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street’s estimates.

Broadcom Inc., up $48.26 to $631.68.

The chip maker reported a strong quarter and issued a sales forecast for its current quarter that was much stronger than Wall Street expected.

Chewy Inc., down $4.54 to $51.76.

The online pet food retailer posted a wider loss in its latest quarter than investors expected.

National Beverage Corp., down 26 cents to $48.26.

The maker of La Croix sparkling water and other beverages reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Sprinklr Inc., up $1.52 to $15.03.

The enterprise cloud software company issued a strong forecast for its current quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $8.35 to $53.05.

The company, which manages electronic payments and transactions for businesses, is reportedly considering a sale.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bottomline Technologies (de) right now?

Before you consider Bottomline Technologies (de), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bottomline Technologies (de) wasn't on the list.

While Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
National Beverage (FIZZ)1.6$48.26-6.3%N/A25.47Sell$46.00
Costco Wholesale (COST)2.7$558.50+6.5%0.57%49.56Buy$516.57
Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)2.2$53.02+18.6%N/A-106.04Hold$51.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.