PagerDuty, Halliburton rise; Marvell Technology, Yext fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

DocuSign Inc., up $12.21 to $243.22.

The provider of electronic signature technology raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year following a solid third-quarter financial report.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $2.14 to $43.38.

The chipmaker told investors that supply constraints are limiting its ability to meet an increase in demand.

Cloudera Inc., up 83 cents to $12.41.

The cloud software company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

PagerDuty Inc., up $8.48 to $40.84.

The software developer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Yext Inc., down $3.64 to $15.68.

The software developer gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecast.

SL Green Realty Corp., up $1.71 to $63.90.

The office building owner raised its regular dividend and declared a special dividend.

Halliburton Co., up $1.41 to $19.43.

The oilfield services company made gains after OPEC and allied countries agreed to increase oil production.

Genesco Inc., up $1.35 to $32.10.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based apparel retailer reported a surprisingly big third-quarter profit.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Halliburton (HAL) 1.8 $19.43 +7.8% 0.93% -3.91 Hold $12.64 DocuSign (DOCU) 1.4 $243.22 +5.3% N/A -215.24 Buy $253.95 Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) 2.3 $43.38 -4.7% 0.55% 20.76 Buy $46.00 PagerDuty (PD) 1.4 $40.84 +26.2% N/A -60.06 Buy $36.55 SL Green Realty (SLG) 1.8 $63.90 +2.7% 5.54% 22.58 Hold $64.33 Genesco (GCO) 1.3 $32.10 +4.4% N/A -4.52 Buy $33.75 Yext (YEXT) 1.4 $15.68 -18.8% N/A -14.13 Buy $19.56 Cloudera (CLDR) 1.1 $12.41 +7.2% N/A -14.95 Hold $12.69