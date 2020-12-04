PagerDuty, Halliburton rise; Marvell Technology, Yext fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
DocuSign Inc., up $12.21 to $243.22.
The provider of electronic signature technology raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year following a solid third-quarter financial report.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $2.14 to $43.38.
The chipmaker told investors that supply constraints are limiting its ability to meet an increase in demand.
Cloudera Inc., up 83 cents to $12.41.
The cloud software company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.
PagerDuty Inc., up $8.48 to $40.84.
The software developer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Yext Inc., down $3.64 to $15.68.
The software developer gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecast.
SL Green Realty Corp., up $1.71 to $63.90.
The office building owner raised its regular dividend and declared a special dividend.
Halliburton Co., up $1.41 to $19.43.
The oilfield services company made gains after OPEC and allied countries agreed to increase oil production.
Genesco Inc., up $1.35 to $32.10.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based apparel retailer reported a surprisingly big third-quarter profit.
