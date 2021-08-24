Palo Alto Networks, Best Buy rise; Walmart, Southern fall

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Inc., up $9.33 to $121.49.

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain raised its full-year sales forecast after reporting strong quarterly results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $69.30 to $441.87.

The cybersecurity company released results that beat analysts' forecasts and issued a strong outlook for the full year.

Walmart Inc., down $1.55 to $148.90.

The company said it will open up its delivery service to other retailers, allowing them to send goods directly to their customers’ homes.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up 1 cent to $207.78.

The auto parts seller's latest profit report easily beat analysts' expectations, and the company also increased its stock buyback program.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.12 to $113.71.

The at-home exercise company said it would release a new version of its Tread workout machine on Augsust 30.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $6.51 to $99.44.

The casino operator rose on news that China was easing covid testing requirements for travel to Macau from mainland China.

Southern Co., down 94 cents to $65.73.

Utilities and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.

Medtronic PLC, up $4.09 to $132.57.

The medical technology company reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Before you consider Wynn Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wynn Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wynn Resorts currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article