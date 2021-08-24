Palo Alto Networks, Best Buy rise; Walmart, Southern fall

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Inc., up $9.33 to $121.49.

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain raised its full-year sales forecast after reporting strong quarterly results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $69.30 to $441.87.

The cybersecurity company released results that beat analysts' forecasts and issued a strong outlook for the full year.

Walmart Inc., down $1.55 to $148.90.

The company said it will open up its delivery service to other retailers, allowing them to send goods directly to their customers’ homes.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up 1 cent to $207.78.

The auto parts seller's latest profit report easily beat analysts' expectations, and the company also increased its stock buyback program.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.12 to $113.71.

The at-home exercise company said it would release a new version of its Tread workout machine on Augsust 30.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $6.51 to $99.44.

The casino operator rose on news that China was easing covid testing requirements for travel to Macau from mainland China.

Southern Co., down 94 cents to $65.73.

Utilities and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.

Medtronic PLC, up $4.09 to $132.57.

The medical technology company reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Medtronic (MDT)2.9$132.57+3.2%1.90%49.84Buy$135.14
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)2.8$207.85+0.0%1.92%22.28Buy$203.21
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)2.1$441.70+18.6%N/A-96.86Buy$423.57
Peloton Interactive (PTON)2.6$113.40+6.4%N/A182.90Buy$142.45
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)2.0$99.47+7.0%N/A-7.47Hold$112.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

