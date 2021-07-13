PepsiCo, Nokia rise; Boeing, Conagra fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc., up $3.45 to $152.96.

The food and beverage company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $10.09 to $228.20.

The airplane maker will cut production of its 787 aircraft after a structural flaw was discovered in some undelivered planes.

Nokia Corp., up 51 cents to $5.88.

The technology company expects to raise its financial forecasts for the year.

Fortive Corp., up 13 cents to $70.58.

The industrial conglomerate is buying ServiceChannel for $1.2 billion.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., up 16 cents to $19.16.

The real estate investment trust reportedly received a buyout offer from Starwood.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $1.95 to $33.98.

The owner of Chef Boyardee's and other packaged food brands gave investors a weak financial forecast, citing inflation pressure.

Fastenal Co., down 86 cents to $53.16.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners expects more pressure from inflation on product and transportation costs.

Simulations Plus Inc., down $9.37 to $44.03.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue and a weak sales forecast.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Simulations Plus (SLP) 2.2 $44.26 -17.1% 0.54% 81.96 Buy $82.50 Fastenal (FAST) 1.7 $53.16 -1.6% 2.11% 35.21 Hold $49.14 Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) 1.4 $19.17 +0.9% 3.76% 25.56 Hold $17.80 Fortive (FTV) 2.3 $70.53 +0.1% 0.40% 15.40 Buy $80.09 The Boeing (BA) 1.7 $228.25 -4.2% N/A -11.10 Hold $257.81 PepsiCo (PEP) 2.4 $153.06 +2.4% 2.81% 28.34 Buy $152.50

