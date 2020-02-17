S&P 500   3,380.16 (+0.18%)
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

Posted on Monday, February 17th, 2020 By Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has been struggling with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair. Pier 1 said it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.

In the meantime, Pier 1 said lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can continue its operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Pier 1's sales fell 13% to $358 million in its most recent quarter, which ended Nov. 30. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter as it struggled to draw customers to its stores.

Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all of its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers.

