Principia, Novavax rise; Wells Fargo, Carnival fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Principia Biopharma Inc., up $8.51 to $99.25.

Drug developer Sanofi is buying the biotechnology company for about $3.4 billion.

Novavax Inc., up $9.02 to $155.53.

The biotechnology company's potential coronavirus vaccine moved into the next phase of development.

Unity Biotechnology Inc., down $8.28 to $4.15.

The company gave investors a disappointing update on its potential treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Nvidia Corp., up $30.92 to $493.48.

The chipmaker is interested in buying chip designer ARM from Softbank, according to media reports.

DaVita Inc., up $4.09 to $86.26.

The chain of dialysis centers launched a $1 billion stock buyback program.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 83 cents to $24.47.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it's trimmed its investment in the bank.

Rackspace Technology Inc., up $1.71 to $18.31.

Amazon may invest in the cloud computing company, according to media reports.

Carnival Corp., down 79 cents to $14.68.

The cruise line operator is raising $900 million in a private offering of senior notes.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Principia Biopharma (PRNB) 1.0 $99.23 +9.4% N/A -41.17 Buy $92.67 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) 0.6 $310,220.00 -1.9% N/A 22.66 N/A N/A Unity Biotechnology (UBX) 1.5 $4.22 -66.0% N/A -2.26 Buy $25.25 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2.5 $24.47 -3.3% 1.63% 28.13 Hold $33.76 Novavax (NVAX) 1.5 $154.80 +5.7% N/A -37.39 Buy $124.07 Carnival (CCL) 1.7 $14.68 -5.1% N/A -3.65 Hold $19.57