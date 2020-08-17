Principia, Novavax rise; Wells Fargo, Carnival fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Principia Biopharma Inc., up $8.51 to $99.25.
Drug developer Sanofi is buying the biotechnology company for about $3.4 billion.
Novavax Inc., up $9.02 to $155.53.
The biotechnology company's potential coronavirus vaccine moved into the next phase of development.
Unity Biotechnology Inc., down $8.28 to $4.15.
The company gave investors a disappointing update on its potential treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee.
Nvidia Corp., up $30.92 to $493.48.
The chipmaker is interested in buying chip designer ARM from Softbank, according to media reports.
DaVita Inc., up $4.09 to $86.26.
The chain of dialysis centers launched a $1 billion stock buyback program.
Wells Fargo & Co., down 83 cents to $24.47.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it's trimmed its investment in the bank.
Rackspace Technology Inc., up $1.71 to $18.31.
Amazon may invest in the cloud computing company, according to media reports.
Carnival Corp., down 79 cents to $14.68.
The cruise line operator is raising $900 million in a private offering of senior notes.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens
Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.
Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.
And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?
These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.
On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".