Proofpoint, Brooks Automation rise; Albertsons, Dorman fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Proofpoint Inc., up $40.92 to $172.70.

The data security company is being bought by Thoma Bravo for $12.3 billion.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc., up $2.93 to $48.30.

New York Community Bancorp is buying the regional bank for about $2.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

W.R. Grace & Co., up $4.14 to $68.38.

Standard Industries Holdings is buying the chemicals company in a deal worth about $7 billion.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $3.98 to $106.72.

The maker of equipment for chipmakers and biotechnology companies is being bought by Precise Automation for $70 million.

Dorman Products Inc., down $12.33 to $99.01.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Vistra Corp., down 44 cents to $17.05.

The power company slashed its financial forecast for the year because of the impact from storms in Texas this winter.

Bank of America Corp., up 23 cents to $39.41.

Bond yields, which banks use to set interest rates on loans, held steady.

Albertsons Companies Inc., down 96 cents to $18.22.

The company gave investors a disappointing forecast for a key sales measure.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Albertsons Companies (ACI) 1.7 $18.22 -5.0% 2.20% N/A Buy $19.75 Brooks Automation (BRKS) 1.9 $106.72 +3.9% 0.37% 121.27 Buy $81.88 Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) 1.9 $48.30 +6.5% 0.50% 6.26 Buy $52.75 Proofpoint (PFPT) 1.6 $172.70 +31.1% N/A -62.80 Buy $142.81 Dorman Products (DORM) 1.4 $99.01 -11.1% N/A 36.27 Hold $60.00

