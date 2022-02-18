S&P 500   4,348.87 (-0.72%)
DOW   34,079.18 (-0.68%)
QQQ   341.90 (-1.03%)
AAPL   167.54 (-0.79%)
MSFT   288.00 (-0.94%)
FB   206.18 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   2,612.50 (-1.44%)
AMZN   3,056.70 (-1.18%)
TSLA   856.97 (-2.21%)
NVDA   236.30 (-3.58%)
BABA   119.08 (-4.30%)
NIO   23.29 (-5.78%)
AMD   113.78 (+1.25%)
CGC   7.70 (-5.52%)
MU   90.83 (-3.09%)
GE   92.68 (-5.87%)
T   23.83 (+0.29%)
F   18.07 (+3.02%)
DIS   151.43 (-0.99%)
AMC   17.89 (-5.54%)
PFE   48.45 (-0.92%)
ACB   4.14 (-5.48%)
PYPL   103.76 (-1.37%)
Roku, Shake Shack fall; Exelixis, Bloomin' Brands rise

Friday, February 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Roku Inc., down $32.25 to $112.46.

The video streaming company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast and warned about persistent supply chain problems.

Exelixis Inc., up $1.22 to $19.56.

The drug developer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Shake Shack Inc., down $3.11 to $72.07.

The burger chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Redfin Corp., down $5.78 to $22.86.

The real estate broker gave investors a discouraging first-quarter forecast for net income.

Celanese Corp., down $8 to $144.25.

The chemical company is buying DuPont's Mobility & Materials business for $11 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc., up $1.70 to $24.19.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots gave investors a solid profit forecast.

Appian Inc., up $6.37 to $55.65.

The business process management software provider gave Wall Street an encouraging earnings forecast.

Livent Corp., up 54 cents to $22.69.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Shake Shack (SHAK)1.8$72.07-4.1%N/A-144.14Hold$92.65
Exelixis (EXEL)2.7$19.56+6.7%N/A38.35Buy$33.10
Celanese (CE)3.6$144.35-5.6%1.88%8.52Buy$193.71
DuPont de Nemours (DD)3.2$78.81-1.2%1.52%7.20Buy$96.13
Roku (ROKU)2.5$113.25-21.7%N/A55.79Buy$292.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

