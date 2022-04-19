S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   343.22 (+1.34%)
AAPL   166.25 (+0.71%)
MSFT   283.62 (+1.11%)
FB   215.00 (+2.01%)
GOOGL   2,577.31 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,128.84 (+2.39%)
TSLA   1,020.00 (+1.56%)
NVDA   220.40 (+1.18%)
BABA   93.25 (-1.54%)
NIO   19.85 (+3.55%)
AMD   96.40 (+2.67%)
CGC   5.90 (-1.50%)
MU   72.50 (+1.90%)
T   19.50 (+0.21%)
GE   91.98 (+1.75%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   127.69 (-0.06%)
AMC   18.60 (+6.41%)
PFE   50.27 (-3.03%)
PYPL   103.00 (+2.41%)
BA   185.71 (+3.26%)
Signature Bank, Johnson & Johnson rise; Acadia, Netgear fall

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $5.42 to $183.08.

The health care giant beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and raised its dividend.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $6.52 to $42.20.

The dental products maker fired its CEO without giving a reason and issued a profit forecast for the current quarter that was far below analysts’ estimates.

Netgear Inc., down 77 cents to $22.37.

The networking equipment company warned investors that its first-quarter revenue will fall short of prior forecasts.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $8.04 to $44.65.

The server technology company said it expected to report far higher earnings for its recently completed quarter than it previously estimated.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 69 cents to $21.72.

The drug developer reported disappointing results for a study on a potential pain treatment.

Signature Bank, up $21.59 to $288.20.

The bank’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

American Campus Communities Inc., up $7.22 to $64.80.

Blackstone is buying the student housing developer for about $12.8 billion, including debt.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. up $3.88 to $59.14.

The gene testing technology company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter revenue update.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
2.5464 of 5 stars		$44.65+22.0%N/A19.00Buy$52.50
Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
2.2031 of 5 stars		$59.22+7.2%N/A3.62Hold$91.67
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
3.1142 of 5 stars		$42.09-13.6%1.19%21.92Buy$65.71
American Campus Communities (ACC)
2.2898 of 5 stars		$64.78+11.8%2.90%269.93Buy$54.67
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
2.8113 of 5 stars		$21.74-3.0%N/A-20.70Buy$29.51
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.7937 of 5 stars		$183.41+2.0%2.31%23.48Buy$186.67
Signature Bank (SBNY)
2.9483 of 5 stars		$285.06+6.9%0.79%18.97Buy$379.62
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

