S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum 
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum 
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum 
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum 
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist

Southwest loses $278 million but sees profits rest of 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | The Associated Press


A Southwest Airlines flight prepares to land at Reagan National Airport, in Arlington, Va., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Union officials say Southwest Airlines pilots are suffering through an epidemic of fatigue due to poor scheduling practices by the airline, and that it is raising safety concerns. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in the first quarter, but it echoed other airlines with surging sales in March and it said on Thursday that it expects to be profitable for the remainder of the year.

Southwest said it faces challenges from higher jet fuel prices and the need to add employees. Southwest said its work force grew by 3,300 people in the quarter.

CEO Robert Jordan said the increase in COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant marred the quarter, including a high level of employee absences in January, but the airline was back in the black during March.

“Based on current plans and expected continued strong bookings, we continue to expect to be solidly profitable for the remaining three quarters of this year, and for full year 2022," Jordan said in a prepared statement.

The first-quarter loss compared with profit of $116 million a year earlier, when Southwest was still receiving federal pandemic relief to help cover labor costs.

Excluding special costs, the Dallas carrier lost 32 cents per share. Revenue was $4.69 billion, more than double a year ago and 91% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

The results were slightly better than the average forecast of analysts, who predicted a loss of 30 cents per share on revenue of $4.67 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Should you invest $1,000 in Southwest Airlines right now?

Before you consider Southwest Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.1418 of 5 stars		$45.94+2.0%N/A28.71Hold$53.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.