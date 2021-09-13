Spirit AeroSystems, Hess rise; Dynavax, TransUnion fall

Monday, September 13, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., up $1.80 to $39.94.

The Biden administration is providing $482 million to aviation industry manufacturers to help avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic.

Itamar Medical Ltd., up $9.61 to $30.25.

Zoll Medical is buying the medical device and digital health company for $538 million.

Regenxbio Inc., up $10.32 to $43.40.

The biotechnology company is collaborating with AbbVie on eye-condition treatments.

Dynavax Technologies Corp., down $2.81 to $14.74.

Britain canceled an order for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the biotechnology company's partner Valneva.

TransUnion, down $2.52 to $120.71.

The credit reporting company is buying data services company Neustar for $3.1 billion.

Hess Corp. up $3.62 to $71.39.

Oil and gas prices rose and helped lift energy company stocks.

Dexcom Inc., down $8.95 to $540.43.

Chief operating officer Quentin Blackford is resigning.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., up 1 cent to $68.55.

Kansas City Southern has accepted a $31 billion buyout bid from the railroad.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
TransUnion (TRU)2.6$120.71-2.0%0.31%50.72Buy$124.27
Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)1.7C$86.81-0.1%0.88%18.00BuyC$255.00
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)2.3$14.74-16.0%N/A-56.69Buy$21.00
Hess (HES)2.9$71.39+5.3%1.40%-132.20Buy$88.00
DexCom (DXCM)2.4$540.43-1.6%N/A102.94Buy$500.80
REGENXBIO (RGNX)2.4$43.40+31.2%N/A-12.16Buy$63.57
Kansas City Southern (KSU)2.1$281.46+0.5%0.77%213.23Hold$263.62
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

