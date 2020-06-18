AAPL   351.73 (+0.04%)
Spotify, ABM rise; Hertz, Designer Brands fall

Thursday, June 18, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

T-Mobile US Inc., up $3.76 to $106.39.

The wireless carrier named a new chief financial officer and said it will complete its sale of Boost Mobile on July 1.

Spotify Technology S.A., up $25.45 to $225.28.

The digital music service signed a podcast deal with Kim Kardashian West, according to media reports.

Waters Corp., up $5.10 to $193.60.

The laboratory instrument company said CEO and president Christopher O'Connell will step down.

ABM Industries Inc., up $6.50 to $39.03.

The cleaning and maintenance services company reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter results.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 20 cents to $1.80.

The bankrupt car rental company suspended plans to sell $500 million worth of stock because of a Securities and Exchange Commission review.

Designer Brands Inc., down 6 cents to $7.27.

The footwear and accessories retailer reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street had forecast.

Commercial Metals Co., up $1.08 to $20.51.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter results.

Biogen Inc., down $21.16 to $260.30.

The biotechnology company reportedly faces generic competition to its multiple sclerosis drug following a patent ruling.

