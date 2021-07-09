Stamps.com, Greenbrier rise; Dominion falls

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $5.22 to $412.37.

The warehouse retail chain gave investors an encouraging sales report for June.

Cirrus Logic Inc., up $2.19 to $85.79.

The chipmaker is buying Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash.

Dominion Energy Inc., down 40 cents to $75.55.

The utility company and its peers lagged the broader market as investors focused on stocks with higher growth potential.

KB Home, up $1 to $39.83.

The homebuilder increased its stock buyback program by 3 million shares.

Stamps.com Inc., up $126.51 to $324.23.

Thoma Bravo is buying the online postage provider for about $6.6 billion.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.23 to $43.27.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Matson Inc., up $5.69 to $68.12.

The transportation services company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

AZZ Inc., up $6.03 to $57.57.

The electrical equipment maker's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Stamps.com (STMP) 1.3 $324.23 +64.0% N/A 32.01 Buy $300.00 The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) 2.4 $43.27 +8.1% 2.50% 173.09 Buy $34.75 Matson (MATX) 1.8 $68.12 +9.1% 1.35% 10.74 Buy $58.33 Costco Wholesale (COST) 2.3 $412.37 +1.3% 0.77% 38.76 Buy $402.21 AZZ (AZZ) 1.7 $57.57 +11.7% 1.18% 37.63 Buy $50.00 Cirrus Logic (CRUS) 2.0 $85.79 +2.6% N/A 23.70 Buy $101.45

We all knew that traditional healthcare services were disrupted in 2020. The patient-doctor relationship went virtual. In the early months of the pandemic, many people in need of elective surgeries simply did not have that option available to them. And even local pharmacies took on a new e-commerce role as curbside pickup or home delivery of prescription medication became the norm.Not surprisingly healthcare stocks were battered last year. Overall, the sector was down 11%, far below the S&P 500 Index that climbed over 15%.However, the market is always forward-looking with a particular eye towards innovation. The healthcare sector has many companies that are developing innovative approaches in areas such as gene editing. And other companies are in late-stage trials for drugs that can deliver breakthrough results for conditions that continue to plague our world.That’s the focus of this presentation. We’ve identified 7 healthcare stocks that are delivering innovative ideas that will help deliver better patient outcomes. And in some cases will revolutionize medicine altogether. These are also the stocks that analysts have their eye on.