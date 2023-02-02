QQQ   311.72 (+3.59%)
AAPL   150.82 (+3.71%)
MSFT   264.60 (+4.69%)
META   188.77 (+23.28%)
GOOGL   107.74 (+7.28%)
AMZN   112.91 (+7.38%)
TSLA   188.27 (+3.78%)
NVDA   217.09 (+3.66%)
NIO   11.96 (-1.16%)
BABA   109.74 (-2.73%)
AMD   88.31 (+4.34%)
T   20.28 (+0.50%)
MU   63.17 (+0.91%)
F   14.32 (+3.84%)
CGC   3.14 (+1.95%)
GE   83.94 (+1.97%)
DIS   113.21 (+3.49%)
AMC   6.08 (+6.48%)
PFE   44.34 (+0.84%)
PYPL   86.96 (+4.88%)
NFLX   366.89 (+1.35%)
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters

Thu., February 2, 2023 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

The Starbucks logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston Starbucks reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, hurt by COVID restrictions in China and lower consumer demand in other markets.

Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales.

In the U.S., same-store sales were up 10% as customers spent more per order. But overall transactions rose just 1%.

Starbucks said its revenue rose 8% to a record $8.7 billion, but that also fell short of analysts’ expectation of $8.79 billion.

Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz said the quarter was softer for overall retail, which impacted customer traffic. He also noted the unprecedented situation in China, where same-store sales dropped 28%.

Starbucks said its net income rose 5% to $855 million, or 74 cents per share. That was also lower than the 77 cents analysts had forecast.

Starbucks shares fell 3% in after-market trading.

