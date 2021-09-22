Stitch Fix, Sonic Automotive rise; FedEx, Facebook fall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $22.99 to $229.08.

The package delivery company cut its profit forecast for the year as it faces a labor shortage and higher costs.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $5.55 to $41.01.

The online clothing styling service reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., up $1.74 to $75.42.

The hotel chain is publicly offering 7 million shares of stock.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $1.23 to $55.01.

The auto dealer is buying Texas dealership chain RFJ Auto Partners, which has 33 locations in seven states.

Facebook Inc., down $14.27 to $343.21.

The social media company’s oversight board will review an internal system that exempted high-profile users from some or all of Facebook's rules.

General Mills Inc., up $1.91 to $59.92.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Workhorse Group Inc., down 78 cents to $7.41.

The maker of electric utility vehicles is suspending deliveries of its C-1000 vans.

Valero Energy Corp., up $2 to $65.32.

The energy company's stock gained ground on rising oil prices

