Stitch Fix, Sonic Automotive rise; FedEx, Facebook fall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $22.99 to $229.08.

The package delivery company cut its profit forecast for the year as it faces a labor shortage and higher costs.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $5.55 to $41.01.

The online clothing styling service reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., up $1.74 to $75.42.

The hotel chain is publicly offering 7 million shares of stock.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $1.23 to $55.01.

The auto dealer is buying Texas dealership chain RFJ Auto Partners, which has 33 locations in seven states.

Facebook Inc., down $14.27 to $343.21.

The social media company’s oversight board will review an internal system that exempted high-profile users from some or all of Facebook's rules.

General Mills Inc., up $1.91 to $59.92.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Workhorse Group Inc., down 78 cents to $7.41.

The maker of electric utility vehicles is suspending deliveries of its C-1000 vans.

Valero Energy Corp., up $2 to $65.32.

The energy company's stock gained ground on rising oil prices

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Mills (GIS)2.2$59.92+3.3%3.40%15.85Hold$64.13
Workhorse Group (WKHS)2.0$7.41-9.5%N/A7.06Hold$15.67
FedEx (FDX)3.5$229.08-9.1%1.31%11.78Buy$349.27
Stitch Fix (SFIX)2.5$41.01+15.7%N/A-56.18Hold$59.28
Valero Energy (VLO)3.1$65.32+3.2%6.00%-19.44Buy$82.00
Hyatt Hotels (H)1.8$75.42+2.4%N/A-11.32Hold$70.18
Sonic Automotive (SAH)2.2$55.01+2.3%0.87%8.44Buy$53.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

