Stocks slip on Wall Street as a 4-day rally peters out

















Stocks gave up some early gains and were lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading as the market takes a pause following its longest winning streak in nearly four months.

The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier being on track for its first five-day winning streak since December. The index is about 8% below its record set in February after earlier being down nearly 34%.

A report showed that the number of U.S. workers filing for unemployment benefits eased for a ninth straight week, roughly in line with the market's expectations. But economists saw pockets of disappointment after the total number of people getting benefits rose slightly. That number had dropped the prior week, which had raised hopes that some companies were rehiring workers.

The next big piece of economic data will land early Friday, when the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report for May. It's expected to show that employers slashed 8.5 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate jumped from 14.7% to 19.8%.

“The May unemployment rate will likely be the worst one and it will get better from there,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “The market should have it baked in for the most part.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67 points, or 0.2%, to 26,201, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.6%.

Losses for technology stocks and health care companies were some of the heaviest weights on the market. They had been some of the steadiest earlier this year when investors were looking for companies that could win even in a weak, stay-at-home economy. Microsoft slipped 1.2%, and Johnson & Johnson fell 1.7%.

Stocks whose fortunes are more closely tied with the strength of the overall economy were doing better, led by airlines. American Airlines surged 28% after it said it plans to fly 55% of its normal U.S. schedule next month. That's up from only 20% in April, as demand for travel gets closer to normal following the pandemic.

Other airlines rose in concert, with United Airlines up 15%, Delta Air Lines up 12% and Southwest Airlines up 6.2%. Airlines had been among the market's hardest hit stocks earlier in the sell-off on worries that pandemic would mean no one wanting to fly for either business or vacation.

Charles Schwab rose 2.2% after it said antitrust regulators won’t block its acquisition of TD Ameritrade. The companies expect the deal to close in the second half of this year.

Many professional investors have been arguing that the stock market’s rally, which reached nearly 40% between late March and Wednesday, was overdone and that a pullback was likely coming. Stocks began surging following massive aid for the economy from Washington. More recently, they’ve climbed on optimism that the recession created by the reaction to the coronavirus outbreak could end relatively quickly as states and countries lift lockdown restrictions.

Critics said stocks were rising much more quickly than expectations for corporate profits and other measures of financial health. They also pointed to risks in rising U.S.-China tensions and the possibility of second waves of coronavirus infections.

Longer-term Treasury yields were rising Thursday. That area of the market had been one of the first to warn of the coming economic devastation from the coronavirus outbreak, and it’s been much more circumspect in recent weeks than the U.S. stock market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.81% from 0.76% late Wednesday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for inflation and the economy’s strength.

European stocks were weaker after the European Central Bank said it expects the region’s economy to shrink 8.7% this year due to the pandemic. It also announced it was nearly doubling its rescue program to help the economy.

The French CAC 40 was down 0.2%, Germany’s DAX lost 0.5% and the FTSE 100 in London dropped 0.6%.

Asian stocks were slightly stronger. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.2%.

A barrel of U.S. crude oil for delivery in July was little changed at $37.28 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was also little changed at $39.75 per barrel.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Charles Schwab (SCHW) 2.1 $41.38 +4.7% 1.74% 16.16 Hold $41.73 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.2 $145.81 -1.9% 2.77% 19.29 Buy $163.86 Southwest Airlines (LUV) 2.9 $38.33 +5.2% 1.88% 11.27 Buy $51.18 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 2.4 $31.78 +11.6% N/A 5.90 Hold $53.44 United Continental (UAL) 2.1 $38.54 +14.5% N/A 10.47 Hold $65.07

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".