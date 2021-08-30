Synaptics, Amazon rise; Entergy, United Airlines fall

Monday, August 30, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $71.94 to $3,421.57.

The internet retail giant announced a deal with payments company Affirm to offer a buy-now-pay-later option without a credit card.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., up $12.88 to $145.78.

Baxter International is reportedly interested in buying the medical technology company.

Adtran Inc., down $4.06 to $20.51.

The networking and communications company is buying ADVA Optical Networking in an all-stock deal.

Moderna Inc., down $11.53 to $370.69.

Japan has reportedly suspended one million more vaccine doses because of potential contamination.

Entergy Corp., down $2.33 to $109.36.

The utility's major transmission lines into New Orleans were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Bank of America Corp., down 83 cents to $41.66.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.80 to $45.91.

The European Union plans to recommend restrictions on U.S. tourists because of rising coronavirus infection levels.

Synaptics Inc., up $6.71 to $188.23.

The maker of interface hardware and software is buying technology company DSP Group.

