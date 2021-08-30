Synaptics, Amazon rise; Entergy, United Airlines fall

Monday, August 30, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $71.94 to $3,421.57.

The internet retail giant announced a deal with payments company Affirm to offer a buy-now-pay-later option without a credit card.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., up $12.88 to $145.78.

Baxter International is reportedly interested in buying the medical technology company.

Adtran Inc., down $4.06 to $20.51.

The networking and communications company is buying ADVA Optical Networking in an all-stock deal.

Moderna Inc., down $11.53 to $370.69.

Japan has reportedly suspended one million more vaccine doses because of potential contamination.

Entergy Corp., down $2.33 to $109.36.

The utility's major transmission lines into New Orleans were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Bank of America Corp., down 83 cents to $41.66.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.80 to $45.91.

The European Union plans to recommend restrictions on U.S. tourists because of rising coronavirus infection levels.

Synaptics Inc., up $6.71 to $188.23.

The maker of interface hardware and software is buying technology company DSP Group.

Should you invest $1,000 in ADTRAN right now?

Before you consider ADTRAN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADTRAN wasn't on the list.

While ADTRAN currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hill-Rom (HRC)2.1$145.78+9.7%0.66%41.06Buy$135.33
United Airlines (UAL)2.0$45.91-3.8%N/A-2.50Hold$56.29
Entergy (ETR)2.2$109.36-2.1%3.47%17.78Buy$120.00
Moderna (MRNA)2.1$370.69-3.0%N/A46.22Hold$184.31
Synaptics (SYNA)2.0$188.23+3.7%N/A89.21Buy$179.67
Amazon.com (AMZN)2.3$3,421.57+2.1%N/A59.64Buy$4,173.27
ADTRAN (ADTN)2.3$20.51-16.5%1.76%56.97Buy$23.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.