Tenet Healthcare, Verint Systems rise; Ciena, Fluor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Carrier Global Corp., down 30 cents to $37.54.

The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems raised its quarterly dividend by 50%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc., up 41 cents to $11.98.

The digital marketplace for home services said its chief financial officer will step down Jan. 1.

Alkermes Plc., up $2.33 to $20.68.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging plan for growth and announced changes to its board of directors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $7.81 to $42.78.

The hospital operator is buying a number of surgery centers from SurgCenter Development.

Ciena Corp., down $1.08 to $46.10.

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Fluor Corp., down 26 cents to $17.98.

The engineering and construction company missed Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Verint Systems Inc., up $5.05 to $61.49.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported surprisingly good third-quarter profits.

Starbucks Corp., up $4.99 to $105.39.

The coffee-shop chain gave retailers an encouraging long-term forecast for profit growth.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Starbucks (SBUX) 2.5 $105.39 +5.0% 1.71% 94.95 Buy $97.04 Fluor (FLR) 1.3 $18.02 -1.2% N/A -1.51 Hold $10.60 Carrier Global (CARR) 0.0 $37.54 -0.8% 0.85% N/A Hold $32.29 Tenet Healthcare (THC) 1.0 $42.60 +21.8% N/A -327.69 Hold $30.62 Verint Systems (VRNT) 1.3 $61.51 +9.0% N/A 256.29 Buy $60.17 Ciena (CIEN) 1.7 $46.13 -2.2% N/A 19.14 Buy $54.95