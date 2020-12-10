Tenet Healthcare, Verint Systems rise; Ciena, Fluor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Carrier Global Corp., down 30 cents to $37.54.
The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems raised its quarterly dividend by 50%.
ANGI Homeservices Inc., up 41 cents to $11.98.
The digital marketplace for home services said its chief financial officer will step down Jan. 1.
Alkermes Plc., up $2.33 to $20.68.
The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging plan for growth and announced changes to its board of directors.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $7.81 to $42.78.
The hospital operator is buying a number of surgery centers from SurgCenter Development.
Ciena Corp., down $1.08 to $46.10.
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
Fluor Corp., down 26 cents to $17.98.
The engineering and construction company missed Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Verint Systems Inc., up $5.05 to $61.49.
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported surprisingly good third-quarter profits.
Starbucks Corp., up $4.99 to $105.39.
The coffee-shop chain gave retailers an encouraging long-term forecast for profit growth.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks
When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if analysts repeatedly downgraded a company over the last 30, 60, or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.
Today, we invite you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio.
.
View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".