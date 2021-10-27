Texas Instruments, Cortexyme fall; Microsoft, Enphase rise

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp.. up $13.06 to $323.17.

Growth in the software and technology company's cloud computing business helped drive strong fiscal first-quarter profits.

Coca-Cola Co., up $1.05 to $55.52.

The beverage company’s third-quarter results beat analysts’ forecasts as stadiums, movie theaters and other venues reopened around the world.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $42.76 to $216.22.

The solar technology company beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $1.26 to $36.73.

The motorcycle maker's third-quarter profits handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Cortexyme Inc., down $44.17 to $13.51.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $9.99 to $186.99.

The chipmaker’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

General Motors Co., down $3.11 to $54.26.

The automaker reported disappointing third-quarter revenue as the industry's chip shortage hit production.

International Paper Co., down $2.86 to $50.18.

The global paper and packaging company’s third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

