S&P 500   4,551.68 (-0.51%)
DOW   35,490.69 (-0.74%)
QQQ   379.87 (+0.20%)
AAPL   148.99 (-0.22%)
MSFT   323.17 (+4.21%)
FB   313.00 (-0.89%)
GOOGL   2,919.00 (+4.77%)
TSLA   1,037.11 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,392.45 (+0.49%)
NVDA   244.38 (-1.13%)
BABA   169.23 (-0.45%)
NIO   39.31 (-2.87%)
CGC   12.80 (-2.81%)
GE   103.85 (-3.34%)
AMD   122.30 (-0.51%)
MU   68.25 (-1.00%)
T   25.06 (-1.22%)
F   15.51 (-2.70%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.99%)
DIS   169.55 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.97 (-1.35%)
BA   206.61 (-1.53%)
AMC   34.76 (-3.58%)
Texas Instruments, Cortexyme fall; Microsoft, Enphase rise

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp.. up $13.06 to $323.17.

Growth in the software and technology company's cloud computing business helped drive strong fiscal first-quarter profits.

Coca-Cola Co., up $1.05 to $55.52.

The beverage company’s third-quarter results beat analysts’ forecasts as stadiums, movie theaters and other venues reopened around the world.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $42.76 to $216.22.

The solar technology company beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $1.26 to $36.73.

The motorcycle maker's third-quarter profits handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Cortexyme Inc., down $44.17 to $13.51.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $9.99 to $186.99.

The chipmaker’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

General Motors Co., down $3.11 to $54.26.

The automaker reported disappointing third-quarter revenue as the industry's chip shortage hit production.

International Paper Co., down $2.86 to $50.18.

The global paper and packaging company’s third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)3.1$54.26-5.4%N/A6.28Buy$70.53
Microsoft (MSFT)3.0$323.17+4.2%0.69%40.15Buy$327.48
Cortexyme (CRTX)2.7$13.70-76.2%N/A-4.66Hold$38.50
International Paper (IP)3.2$50.18-5.4%4.09%17.42Hold$62.92
Texas Instruments (TXN)3.1$187.10-5.0%2.18%26.09Hold$208.00
Enphase Energy (ENPH)2.3$216.55+24.8%N/A169.18Buy$189.51
