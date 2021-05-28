The highest-paid CEOs by state









Here are the top-paid CEOs by state for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP’s general compensation study does.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year. Median means half made more, and half made less.

___

Alabama: Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Medical Properties Trust, $16.9 million

Arizona: Joseph M. Hogan, Align Technology, $15.5 million

Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.6 million

California: Tony Xu, DoorDash, $413.7 million

Colorado: Alexander Karp, Palantir Technologies, $1.1 billion

Connecticut: Thomas M. Rutledge, Charter Communications, $38.7 million

Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $16.4 million

Washington, D.C.: Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $21.3 million

Florida: Frank J. Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line, $31.9 million

Georgia: Michael Hayford, NCR, $28.3 million.

Hawaii: Matthew J. Cox, Matson, $5.1 million

Illinois: Gregory Q. Brown , Motorola Solutions, $23 million

Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $17.8 million

Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $11.6 million

Kansas: Adam M. Aron, AMC Entertainment, $16.9 million

Kentucky: Bruce D. Broussard, Humana, $16.5 million

Louisiana: Jeffrey K. Storey, Lumen Technologies, $17 million

Maine: Melissa Smith, WEX, $16.3 million

Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $37.7 million

Massachusetts: Larry Culp, General Electric, $72.7 million

Michigan: Jay Farner, Rocket Companies Inc., $51.7 million

Minnesota: Brian C. Cornell, Target, $19.8 million

Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.5 million

Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $25 million

Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $13.4 million

Nevada: Matt Maddox, Wynn Resorts, $18.2 million

New Hampshire: G. Manning Rountree, White Mountains Insurance, $7.2 million

New Jersey: Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, $23.1 million

New Mexico: Patricia K. Collawn, PNM Resources, $9 million

New York: Joseph Levin, IAC/InterActiveCorp, $189.5 million

North Carolina: Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America, $25.4 million

North Dakota: David L. Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $6 million

Ohio: Kevin Stein, TransDigm Group, $22.1 million

Oklahoma: Chad Richison, Paycom Software, $211.1 million

Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $8.3 million

Pennsylvania: Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $32.7 million

Rhode Island: Brian Goldner, Hasbro, $16.4 million

South Carolina: John D. Williams, Domtar, $6.7 million

South Dakota: Linden R. Evans, Black Hills, $4.1 million.

Tennessee: Samuel N. Hazen, HCA Healthcare, $18.1 million

Texas: Perry A. Sook, Nexstar Media , $23.6 million

Utah: Todd R. Pedersen, Vivint Smart Home, $30.1 million

Virginia: Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial, $20.1 million

Washington: Clay B. Siegall, Seagen, $16.5 million

Wisconsin: Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences, $20.1 million

Featured Article: Technical Indicators - What is a Golden Cross?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Rocket Companies (RKT) 2.3 $17.71 -3.5% N/A 5.55 Hold $24.21 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.5 $169.25 +0.3% 2.51% 29.90 Buy $185.70 Match Group (MTCH) 1.5 $143.38 +0.3% N/A 78.35 Buy $153.26

By the time you read this Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of the trading app Robinhood, will be testifying in front of Congress. The company’s role in the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze will be called into question.However, the real issue at stake is the right of traders to buy and sell the equities of their choice. In the case of Robinhood, some traders are buying a lot of penny stocks. While definitions vary, penny stocks are generally considered stocks that are trading for less than $10 per share. These stocks are largely ignored by the investment community.One reason is that many of these stocks are cheap for a reason. For example, the company may have a business model that is out of date. In other cases, they operate in a very small, niche market that doesn’t drive a lot of revenue.And most of these stocks are ignored by the investment community. They simply aren’t considered significant enough to spend time debating.But some penny stocks do have the attention of Wall Street. And they’re being largely ignored by the day trading community. The focus of this special presentation is to direct you to penny stocks that have a story that the “smart money” thinks will eventually be trading at much higher prices.And that’s why you should be looking at them now.