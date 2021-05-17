 Skip to main content

This Week: Walmart earns, Fed meeting minutes, US home sales

Monday, May 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

MIXED RESULTS?

Walmart reports its first-quarter results Tuesday.

Wall Street expects the retail giant’s earnings increased in the February-April quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue declined. Walmart has benefited from strong demand during the pandemic as homebound Americans stocked up on groceries and other goods. The company's profit and sales grew in the 12 months ended in January. But costs have risen as the retailer boosts wages and makes other investments.

CLOSE-UP ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve issues the minutes from last month's meeting of policymakers Wednesday.

At the meeting Fed officials said the U.S. economy was quickly strengthening and that inflation was showing signs of picking up. The central bank decided to keep its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero, where it’s been pinned since the pandemic erupted. The Fed also said it would continue buying $120 billion in bonds each month to try to keep longer-term borrowing rates low.

LOW INVENTORY DRAG?

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed in April for the third straight month.

They predict the National Association of Realtors will report Friday that sales slipped to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.98 million annualized units. Sales have been slowing despite the speed at which buyers are pouncing on homes, reflecting surging demand in the face of an ultra-low inventory of homes on the market.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Nov. 6.59

Dec. 6.65

Jan. 6.66

Feb. 6.24

March 6.01

April (est.) 5.98

Source: FactSet

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)2.5$139.52+0.9%1.58%22.25Buy$155.22
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.