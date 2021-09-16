Timken, Newmont fall, Gap, Lennar rise

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Timken Co., down $2.40 to $68.02.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions said supply chain disruptions will hurt sales and earnings in the second half of 2021.

Laureate Education Inc., up 54 cents to $17.50.

The for-profit higher education purveyor said its board approved a special cash distribution to shareholders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $3.36 to $12.34.

Investors were disappointed by results from a study of the drug developer's potential dry eye disease treatment.

Great Western Bancorp Inc., up $3.40 to $32.

The holding company for Great Western Bank is being bought by First Interstate Bank.

Gap Inc., up 37 cents to $24.20.

A surprisingly good retail sales report for August helped lift shares of the clothing retailer and some of its peers.

Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $55.43.

The gold miner's stock slipped as precious metal prices slumped.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $12.32.

Oil prices remained weak most of the day and dragged down energy company stocks.

Lennar Corp., up $1.80 to $110.25.

The homebuilder said it will release more than 1,000 homes for sale before the end of the year.

