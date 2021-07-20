Travel stocks roar back a day after virus-fueled sell-off

Travel stocks bounced back Tuesday, a day after jitters over rising coronavirus cases caused a broad market slump that hit airlines, cruise lines and hotels especially hard.

In midday trading, shares of American Airlines were up 6%, while Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines all gained at least 4%.

Cruise lines were steaming ahead too. Carnival Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean all climbed between 5% and 7%.

Investors were waiting to see United's second-quarter financial results, which were scheduled to be posted after the close of trading on Wall Street. Analysts expect the Chicago-based airline to lose $4.01 per share excluding federal pandemic relief and other special items.

Travel stocks took a beating and broad market indexes dropped Monday, as investors fretted whether the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 could cause the travel recovery to stall.

More than 2 million people a day are boarding flights in the U.S., up 50% from May 1, according to government figures.

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Southwest Airlines (LUV) 1.5 $51.43 +6.0% N/A -10.41 Buy $61.26 United Airlines (UAL) 1.4 $46.30 +6.5% N/A -2.03 Hold $56.88 Carnival Co. & (CCL) 1.7 $21.24 +7.7% N/A -2.18 Hold $28.75 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 2.0 $40.66 +5.4% N/A -3.88 Buy $50.95 Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) 1.7 $74.89 +7.7% N/A -3.01 Hold $85.92

