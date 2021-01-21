Travelers, Beazer rise; United Airlines, Healthpeak fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

ACI Worldwide Inc., up $1.87 to $40.50

The payment systems company is considering options including a sale, according to media reports.

Baker Hughes Co., down 34 cents to $22.55

The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Apple Inc., up $4.84 to $136.87

The iPhone maker is developing a virtual reality headset device, according to media reports.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.59 to $42.59

The airline reported a sharper fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected and warned of weak revenue in the first quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up 94 cents to $19.30

Homebuilders made gains after a report showed U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to a 14-year high.

Healthpeak Properties Inc., down 23 cents to $29.93

The company is buying back up to $1.45 billion in senior notes.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $12.69 to $212.09

The solar technology company made gains as a more renewable energy-friendly administration takes over in Washington.

Travelers Companies Inc., up $3.70 to $148.72

The insurer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target The Travelers Companies (TRV) 2.4 $148.72 +2.6% 2.29% 17.00 Hold $128.07 United Airlines (UAL) 1.5 $42.59 -5.7% N/A -2.59 Hold $52.90 ACI Worldwide (ACIW) 1.2 $40.50 +4.8% N/A 79.41 Buy $41.67 Enphase Energy (ENPH) 1.7 $212.09 +6.4% N/A 165.70 Buy $147.94 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 1.6 $19.30 +5.1% N/A 11.09 Buy $15.00