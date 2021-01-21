Travelers, Beazer rise; United Airlines, Healthpeak fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
ACI Worldwide Inc., up $1.87 to $40.50
The payment systems company is considering options including a sale, according to media reports.
Baker Hughes Co., down 34 cents to $22.55
The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Apple Inc., up $4.84 to $136.87
The iPhone maker is developing a virtual reality headset device, according to media reports.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.59 to $42.59
The airline reported a sharper fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected and warned of weak revenue in the first quarter.
Beazer Homes USA Inc., up 94 cents to $19.30
Homebuilders made gains after a report showed U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to a 14-year high.
Healthpeak Properties Inc., down 23 cents to $29.93
The company is buying back up to $1.45 billion in senior notes.
Enphase Energy Inc., up $12.69 to $212.09
The solar technology company made gains as a more renewable energy-friendly administration takes over in Washington.
Travelers Companies Inc., up $3.70 to $148.72
The insurer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
